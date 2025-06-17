Tikka Shack Brings Bold Indian Flavors to Hackensack, NJ

Tikka Shack is now open in Hackensack, NJ! Enjoy bold Indian flavors, customizable bowls & get $ off one entrée when you join our rewards program.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is finally over! Tikka Shack, the beloved Indian fast-casual concept known for its bold flavors and modern take on traditional favorites, is now open in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Located in the heart of Hackensack, the new Tikka Shack is ready to serve up its signature curries, handcrafted kabobs, vibrant bowls, and fan-favorite biryanis in a laid-back, welcoming setting. Whether you're grabbing a quick lunch, dining with family, or ordering in for a cozy night at home, Tikka Shack is here to spice things up.

“We’re thrilled to bring Tikka Shack to the Hackensack community,” said Amit, Franchise Owner of the Hackensack location. “Our mission is simple — to make delicious, quality Indian food more accessible and approachable for everyone. Whether you’re already a fan of Indian cuisine or trying it for the first time, there’s something for everyone here.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Tikka Shack is offering 50% off any one entrée when guests sign up online or in-store — making it the perfect time to discover your new go-to dish.

The Hackensack location continues Tikka Shack’s commitment to fresh ingredients, bold spices, and vibrant hospitality. With customizable bowls, vegetarian options, indulgent street snacks, and desserts like warm gulab jamun and mango lassi, Tikka Shack promises to be a flavorful addition to the neighborhood.

Location:

Tikka Shack – Hackensack, NJ

50 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Order online at www.tikkashack.com or follow @TikkaShackIndianGrub on Instagram and Facebook for updates, exclusive offers, and mouthwatering food pics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.