Woods Restrictions Lifted in Some Counties, Remain in Others

CANADA, August 29 - The risk of wildfires has lowered enough in some counties for restrictions on travel and activities in the woods to be lifted today, August 29. The burn ban remains in place for the entire province until October 15 or until conditions improve further.

Effective 4 p.m. today, the woods restrictions are lifted in the following counties:

Cape Breton

Richmond

Victoria

Inverness

Guysborough

Antigonish

Halifax.

“Our data shows conditions are heading in the right direction in certain parts of the Province, enough for the professionals to recommend lifting the woods restrictions in those areas,” said Premier Tim Houston. “While our crews are still battling the fire in Long Lake, Nova Scotians have taken the precautions needed to keep wildfire activity low in other parts of the Province. The conditions are ready for them to get back to safely enjoying the woods again.”

The remaining counties in Nova Scotia are still under the woods restrictions as conditions continue to be extremely dry and hazardous:

Pictou

Colchester

Cumberland

Hants

Lunenburg

Kings

Annapolis

Queens

Shelburne

Digby

Yarmouth.

Restrictions in these 11 counties will remain in place until October 15 – regarded as the end of wildfire season – or until conditions allow them to be lifted. The fine for violating the restrictions is $25,000.

Quick Facts:

decisions on restricting woods access is based on data modelling that measures how much dry, flammable material has built up that could easily start a fire

the woods restrictions were put in place August 5 through a proclamation under the Forests Act; a provincewide ban on open fires started on July 30 and will remain in place until October 15 or until conditions improve; the fine for violating the ban is $25,000

people with questions about the restrictions can call their local Department of Natural Resources office

in counties where the woods restrictions in the woods have been lifted, hunting season will proceed as usual

in counties where the woods restrictions still apply, goose hunting in non-wooded, open spaces (such as fields) can go ahead as usual starting September 1; if getting to the open space requires a short trip down a trail, that is fine

Additional Resources:

August 5 woods restrictions proclamation: https://novascotia.ca/natr/forestprotection/wildfire/woods-proclamation_2025-08-05.pdf

News release – Provincewide Burn Ban in Effect: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/07/30/provincewide-burn-ban-effect

Department of Natural Resources offices: https://novascotia.ca/natr/staffdir/offices_map.asp

Natural Resources on X: https://x.com/NS_DNR