September is National Recovery Month

The Council adopted a resolution recognizing September 2025 as National Recovery Month, honoring the achievements of individuals in recovery and promoting awareness of evidence-based substance abuse prevention and treatment.

First recognized nationally in 1989, Recovery Month serves as a time to celebrate the lives transformed through recovery and to encourage others to take steps toward healing. The Council highlighted recent progress in Boston, including a 32% decline in opioid-related deaths in 2024, as reported by the Boston Public Health Commission. This progress is attributed to the ongoing efforts of advocates and providers working to expand access to recovery services.

However, the resolution also underscores the continuing disparities in substance abuse mortality. Since 2019, Boston’s Black and Latino populations have experienced the highest increases in substance-related deaths, with neighborhoods such as Dorchester, Roxbury, and the South End facing disproportionately high rates of opioid-related mortality.

By formally recognizing National Recovery Month, the Council aims to both celebrate the strength of those in recovery and to raise awareness about policies and resources that improve access to mental health and substance abuse care.