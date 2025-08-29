Council Designates August as Black Business Month in Boston

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing August as Black Business Month in the City of Boston. The resolution honors the essential contributions of Black entrepreneurs and business owners to Boston’s economy, culture, and communities.

The Council emphasized that supporting Black-owned businesses is a vital part of advancing racial and economic equity, helping to narrow the racial wealth gap, and ensuring inclusive prosperity throughout the city. Boston is home to a wide range of Black-owned businesses – from restaurants and retail to professional services and technology – that are creating jobs, generating wealth, and strengthening neighborhoods.

The resolution highlights examples such as OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank headquartered in Boston, as well as businesses like Emerald City Plant Shop and Frugal Bookstore, which embody the city’s entrepreneurial spirit. It also recognizes the contributions of Black-owned restaurants including Slade’s Bar & Grill, Soleil in Nubian Square, and Grace by Nia for anchoring local economies and fostering community connection.

In designating August as Black Business Month, the Council encourages residents, institutions, and partners to support Black-owned businesses by shopping locally, dining out, investing, and raising awareness throughout the month and beyond.