Council Backs Fenway Park Workers in Contract Dispute

This week, the Council expressed full support for the food and beverage workers at Fenway Park, represented by UNITE HERE Local 26, who have been in contract negotiations with their employer, Aramark, for over eight months.

An adopted resolution recognizes the 1,200 workers as essential to the Fenway Park experience and vital contributors to Boston’s tourism, economy, and cultural identity. Despite Aramark reporting $1.4 billion in profit last year, the Council noted that workers continue to face low wages and increasing job displacement due to automation.

Concerns were raised about the replacement of workers with “grab and go” and “self-checkout” kiosks, which, according to the resolution, not only undermine service quality but also compromise the character of the historic ballpark. The Council emphasized that Boston is a city committed to protecting its workers and called the workers’ demands of fair wages and job security reasonable and deserving of respect.

The Council’s resolution condemns Aramark’s wage and automation practices, affirms the workers’ right to strike, and pledges Council support by refraining from purchasing food and beverages during the duration of any strike.

A copy of the resolution will be sent to Aramark’s General Manager.