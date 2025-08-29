August 29, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

COLLEGE MOVE-IN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

At the request of multiple colleges throughout Boston and the Office Of Neighborhood Services, the BTD is putting in place a variety of parking restrictions throughout Boston with the goal of reducing congestion that may result from an influx of returning college students entering the city at the same time.

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 13, 2025 through to September 21, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street & Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.

For the 2025 Newbury Open Streets, the City wishes to implement a 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street, in the areas that were previously posted as No Stopping.

The series will run every Sunday from July 13, 2025 to September 21, 2025. With no event taking place on August 31, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Sundays affected on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

NORTH END

Saint Anthony Feast: Opening Ceremonies - Friday, August 29, 2025

Beginning at 6:15 p.m. a first procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, right onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Endicott Street.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., a second procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, left onto North Washington Street, left onto Thacher Street, left onto Endicott Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony Feast: Grand Procession - Sunday, August 31, 2025

Beginning at 12:00 p.m. Noon, this parade will proceed down the following named roads:

Endicott Street, Right onto Causeway Street/Keeney Square, Right onto Prince Street– (Place BPD horse on bottom of Prince Street at end of parade), (Stop traffic on Salem from taking right onto Prince Street), Left onto Margaret Street, Left into Cleveland Place, Back to Prince Street, Left onto Prince Street, (Divert traffic at Hanover and Fleet – Hanover and Parmenter – North Square and Little Prince), Left onto Hanover Street (Church and Peter Baldassari), Up Little Prince Street into North Square, Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Hanover Street, (Divert traffic at Richmond and Commercial Streets), Left onto Richmond Street, Left into North Square - Turn Around, Back to Richmond Street, Left onto Richmond Street, Right onto Fulton Street, Back to Richmond Street, (Divert traffic at Lewis and Commercial Street), Left onto Commercial Street, Left onto Lewis Street, Left onto North Street - Turn Around, Left onto Fleet Street, (Divert Traffic at Prince and Hanover – Clark and Hanover), Left onto Hanover Street - Turn Around at Church and proceed to Cantina Italiana -turn, around, Right onto North Bennett Street, Right onto Salem Street, Left on Sheafe Street, Left onto Hull Street – Turn Around go down Hull, Left onto Salem Street, (Divert traffic at Hanover and Charter Streets), Left onto Charter Street –, Left into Michelangelo Street – Turn Around, Back to Charter Street, (Divert Traffic at Commercial and Hanover – Charter and Hanover), Left onto Hanover Street – St. Agrippina Club - turn around, Left onto Battery Street – Madonna Della Cava Club – Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Clark Street – Back to Hanover, Left onto Hanover Street, Right onto Tileston Street, (Divert traffic at Salem and Prince and Salem and Cooper Streets), Left onto Salem Street, Right into Noyes Place – Turn Around, Back to Salem Street, (Stop traffic at Salem and Parmenter Streets) stop at Al Dente, Benevento and Losteria, Right onto Cooper Street, Left onto North Margin, Left onto Stillman Street, (Divert traffic at Salem and Cross Streets), Right onto Salem Street – Turn Around, (Divert traffic at Parmenter and Hanover Streets), Right onto Parmenter Street, (Stop traffic at Hanover and Cross Streets–Hanover and Richmond Street), Right onto Hanover Street, (Divert traffic to one lane on Cross coming from tunnel), Right onto Cross Street, Right onto Endicott Street, Feast Area.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival - Wednesday, August 27, 2025 through

Monday, September 1, 2025

The annual Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival will occur in the same locations within the North End as in past, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and break down on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the six-day period on the following streets:

Cooper Street - Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street - Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street - North side (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street - Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

North End Feast, San Gennaro Feast - Friday, September 5, 2025 to Sunday, September 7, 2025

The San Gennaro Feast is taking place in the North End from Friday, September 5, 2025 through to Sunday, September 7, 2025. Parking restrictions will be put in place along associated streets to ensure the safety of participants.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

San Gennaro Procession - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

On Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left onto Charter Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Hanover Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

ROXBURY

New Edition Street Naming 2025 - Saturday, August 30, 2025

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, there will be a street naming ceremony for the New Edition, and it has been requested by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment that this department post some streets with a temporary No Parking restriction. There will be road closures for this event on the streets listed.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets: