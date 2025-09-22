Pioneers Heating & Air Shares HVAC Tips for Managing Indoor Air Quality in Homes with Pets

Pasadena-Based HVAC Company Offers Guidance on Reducing Pet-Related Allergens and Odors

The company offers tailored indoor air quality solutions designed to meet the needs of California homeowners, including those with pets.” — Pioneers Heating & Air

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneers Heating & Air is drawing attention to how household pets can affect indoor air quality (IAQ) and what homeowners can do to reduce allergens, odors, and HVAC system strain.As explained in a recent blog post , pet-related particles such as fur and dander can build up in HVAC systems and circulate through the home, potentially impacting both system performance and occupant health.In homes with cats, dogs, or other furry animals, shedding and skin cells increase the amount of airborne material filtered and recirculated through ducts and vents. Over time, this accumulation can clog filters, trigger allergy symptoms, and contribute to persistent odors.How Pets Affect HVAC Systems and IAQThe local business explains that common effects of pets on indoor air and HVAC performance include:◉ Faster filter clogging◉ Accumulation of dander and hair in ducts◉ Increased dust levels◉ Potential allergic reactions for sensitive individualsHomes with multiple pets or high-shedding breeds may experience these issues more acutely, prompting a need for more frequent maintenance and system adjustments.Recommended HVAC Practices for Pet OwnersPioneers Heating & Air recommends the following strategies to maintain healthy indoor air quality in pet-friendly homes:1. Replace Air Filters More FrequentlyPet hair and dander reduce filter life. Filters should be changed every 30 to 60 days, more often than the standard 90-day interval. High-MERV or HEPA-rated filters are recommended for capturing smaller particles.2. Schedule Regular HVAC Maintenance Routine service appointments allow technicians to inspect and clean components that may accumulate pet hair, such as blower motors and return vents. Preventive maintenance also ensures the system is circulating clean, conditioned air efficiently.3. Clean Vents and DuctworkOver time, fur and dust settle inside ducts. Pioneers Heating & Air recommends a professional duct cleaning every few years to reduce airborne allergens and improve airflow, especially in homes with more than one pet.4. Consider IAQ UpgradesAdd-ons such as in-duct air purifiers or UV light systems can help neutralize pet-related particles and odors. These systems integrate with existing HVAC setups to improve filtration and reduce microbial growth.Additional Tips for Pet OwnersTo further reduce airborne pet debris, homeowners are encouraged to:◉Groom pets regularly to minimize shedding◉Vacuum rugs and upholstered surfaces frequently◉Prevent pets from sleeping near return air vents or HVAC equipment◉Consider washable filters for high-frequency replacementsAbout Pioneers Heating & AirPioneers Heating & Air provides HVAC repair, maintenance, and installation services in Pasadena, South Pasadena, and the surrounding San Gabriel Valley.The company offers tailored indoor air quality solutions designed to meet the needs of California homeowners, including those with pets.For more information or to schedule an HVAC consultation, contact:Pioneers Heating & AirEmail: support@pioneersheatingandair.comPhone: (747) 567-3671Website: https://pioneersheatingandair.com

