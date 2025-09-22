Snohomish Law Group Outlines Proven Strategies for Challenging DUI Charges in Washington

From Invalid Stops to Faulty Tests: How Legal Defenses Can Reduce or Dismiss DUI Charges

Many DUI cases can be weakened or dismissed when key procedures are mishandled or evidence is unreliable.” — Snohomish Law Group

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snohomish Law Group is reminding Washington residents that a DUI arrest is not the same as a conviction. In a recent blog post , the firm shared several common legal defenses that have helped clients challenge DUI charges and avoid severe penalties.The firm emphasizes that many DUI cases can be weakened or dismissed when key procedures are mishandled or evidence is unreliable. Knowing which strategies apply to your situation can make a significant difference in your outcome.Challenging the Traffic StopAs readers will learn, one of the most powerful defenses is to question the legality of the traffic stop. Washington law requires police to have probable cause to pull someone over. If a stop was conducted without a lawful reason, any evidence collected (including field sobriety or breath test results) may be inadmissible in court.Problems with Field Sobriety TestsField sobriety tests are often unreliable.Conditions like poor weather, uneven pavement, or heavy traffic noise can affect a driver’s performance. In addition, people with medical conditions, past injuries, or physical limitations may struggle with balance or coordination even when sober.If officers failed to clearly explain the test or conduct it correctly, the law firm notes, the results can be challenged in court as irrelevant or misleading.Unreliable Chemical TestingBreathalyzers must be calibrated regularly, and blood samples must be stored and handled properly. If either process is flawed, test results may be invalid.As Snohomish Law Group explains, a defense attorney can review maintenance records and consult with experts to contest the accuracy of the evidence.Rising BAC ArgumentThe law firm also reminds readers that it’s possible for a driver’s blood alcohol level to rise between the time they were stopped and the time they were tested. If the driver consumed alcohol shortly before getting behind the wheel, their BAC may have been under the legal limit at the time of driving, creating room for a strong defense.Alternative Explanations for Impairment SignsFatigue, illness, anxiety, and other health conditions can cause red eyes, unsteady posture, or slurred speech. These symptoms can easily be mistaken for intoxication.A skilled attorney will review bodycam footage, gather medical records, and cross-examine officer testimony to present alternative explanations.Why Legal Representation MattersSnohomish Law Group encourages anyone facing DUI charges to seek legal help immediately. Each DUI case is unique, and an experienced attorney can identify procedural errors, question unreliable evidence, and negotiate for reduced or dismissed charges.About Snohomish Law GroupSnohomish Law Group, led by attorney Scott Lawrence, defends clients across Snohomish County against DUI and other criminal charges. The firm takes a fact-driven approach, providing strategic guidance for both criminal proceedings and Department of Licensing (DOL) hearings.Media Contact:Snohomish Law GroupContact: Scott LawrencePhone: 425-517-3403Email: info@snohomishlawgroup.comWebsite: https://snohomishlawgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.