TRAFFIC ALERT - RED BARN RD / QUECHEE MAIN ST / GALAXY HILL RD, QUECHEE
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification on behalf of Hartford PD.
RED BARN RD / QUECHEE MAIN ST / GALAXY HILL RD, QUECHEE is CLOSED due to a CRASH INCIDENT.
This incident is expected to last an UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME.
Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you.
Olivia M. Dix
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)772-4600 Ext. 3
(802)772-4690 FAX
olivia.dix@vermont.gov
