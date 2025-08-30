Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,362 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ALERT - RED BARN RD / QUECHEE MAIN ST / GALAXY HILL RD, QUECHEE

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification on behalf of Hartford PD.


RED BARN RD / QUECHEE MAIN ST / GALAXY HILL RD, QUECHEE is CLOSED due to a CRASH INCIDENT. 

This incident is expected to last an UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME.  

Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 


Thank you.



Olivia M. Dix 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Rd 

Westminster, VT 05158 

(802)772-4600 Ext. 3 

(802)772-4690 FAX

olivia.dix@vermont.gov 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRAFFIC ALERT - RED BARN RD / QUECHEE MAIN ST / GALAXY HILL RD, QUECHEE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more