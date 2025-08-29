CBO's 50th Anniversary Celebration

CBO commemorated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday with an event in the Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium—a celebration of the agency's enduring legacy and its nonpartisan mission first defined by CBO's founding director, Alice Rivlin.

The program, attended by CBO employees, alumni, and Congressional staff, featured messages from current and former Members of Congress, three former CBO directors, and longtime friends of the agency. Each speaker reflected on CBO's role in providing objective, timely analysis to support the work of the Congress. We are grateful for their continued partnership.

After I delivered welcome remarks, CBO employees past and present were honored to hear from former Senator Kent Conrad, who was first elected to represent North Dakota in the Senate in 1986 and served a dozen years at the helm of the Senate Budget Committee as either Chairman or Ranking Member.

"I've found the CBO, in the history that we have shared, to be objective, independent, and professional. And I applaud you for it," he said.

"I've witnessed over and over the extraordinarily important role you play in our system of government," he continued. "I'm here today to thank you for that and to urge you to continue with courage and conviction to play your role in helping make our democracy work."

Messages, some by video, then followed from current and former leaders of the House and Senate Budget Committees, who recognized the agency's work to support the Congress over the past five decades. They included House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington, House Budget Ranking Member Brendan Boyle, Senate Budget Chairman Lindsey Graham, Senate Budget Ranking Member Jeff Merkley, and former House Budget Chairman Steve Womack.

The celebration included reflections from G. William Hoagland, Senior Vice President at the Bipartisan Policy Center, who joined CBO as one of its first employees in 1975 and later spent 25 years working in the Senate, including as staff director for Senate Budget Committee Chairman Pete V. Domenici and as an adviser to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. He described how CBO's work has shaped the federal budget process and supported lawmakers across the political spectrum.

I then moderated a panel discussion with three former CBO directors—Dan Crippen, Peter Orszag, and Doug Elmendorf. They shared insights from their time leading the agency and discussed what makes CBO special, both in its public service and as a place to work.

Every day, CBO employees work "to make things a little better than the day . . . before," Elmendorf said. "And that's the building of the agency's reputation that I think is absolutely important for Congress and for the country."

CBO Director Phill Swagel (shown at far left) moderated a panel discussion with former Directors Doug Elmendorf, Peter Orszag, and Dan Crippen (shown from left to right).

"I think what makes CBO unique is the combination of rigor and relevance," Orszag added. "It's the combination of the two that is highly unusual."

As the program closed, attendees heard an international perspective from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD. Jón R. Blöndal, the Head of the Public Management and Budgeting Division within the Public Governance Directorate, said in a video message that CBO has set a global standard for budget and economic analysis. Attendees also heard a video message from Sir Robert Chote, who recently served as chair of the U.K. Statistics Authority and previously led the U.K.'s Office for Budget Responsibility.

I am grateful to the current and former CBO employees, Members of Congress, and Congressional staff and to other guests in attendance who made this milestone celebration possible.

We remember with admiration Alice Rivlin, who passed away in 2019. Our founding Director, who delivered the keynote address at CBO's 40th anniversary celebration, would be proud to see that the agency's mission remains as strong and relevant today as it was when she first defined it.

Our commitment to providing the Congress with objective, insightful, and timely analysis endures. As we mark 50 years, we take pride in our history and look ahead with confidence, ready to serve the Congress for decades to come.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO's Director.