Hunters reminded of hunt boundary change for Canada goose in southeast Idaho

As hunters ready their gear and make their plans to hunt Canada goose in southeast Idaho this fall, they should take note of hunt boundary changes in Areas 3 and 4 and how that may impact the timing of their hunting fun.

Area 4 in the Southeast Region used to include all of Bear Lake and Caribou counties, but now only includes portions of those counties. Area 3 now incorporates the west side of Bear Lake County and the section of Caribou County south of Highway 30. As a result of these changes, hunters need to be aware that some of their favorite hunting spots from previous years may now be included in a different area with different season dates.

The current Idaho Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules shows these boundary changes on page 9, with the following text:

Area 4 includes the following counties: Bear Lake County east of Highway 30 to Montpelier, south of Highway 89 to Ovid, and east of Highway 89 to the state line, and Caribou County north of Highway 30.



Area 3 includes the following counties: Bannock, Bear Lake County west of Highway 30 to Montpelier, north of Highway 89 to Ovid, and west of Highway 89 to the state line, Benewah, Bingham County except that portion within the Blackfoot Reservoir drainage, Blaine, Bonner, Boundary, Caribou County south of Highway 30, Cassia, Franklin, Gooding, Jerome, Kootenai, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power, Shoshone, and Twin Falls counties.

Canada goose season in Area 4 runs Sep.1 – 15, 2025 and Oct. 4, 2025 – Jan. 1, 2026. In Area 3, Canada goose season runs from Nov. 3, 2025 through Feb. 15, 2026.

Idaho Fish and Game implemented this change to the hunt boundaries to help address requests for more late-year goose hunting opportunities. Of those hunters who provided input on specific proposals, 70% approved of the hunt boundary changes in Areas 3 and 4.

Know before you go! it is the responsibility of all sportsmen and sportswomen to check current rules and regulations before heading out into the field. All seasons and rules brochures can be found at Idaho Fish and Game regional offices, license vendors, on the GoOutdoorsIdaho app, and online at https://idfg.idaho.gov.