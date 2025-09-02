MLi Group Chairman Khaled Fattal Announces Run for Governor of California Ushering a new Era in American Politics

Khaled Fattal - Genuine Change Now

Uncompromising to Serve the People First - Not Special Interest, Not Foreign Nations' Interest, and Not to Self-Serve.

I feel blessed daily for being an American, thankful for my life successes. Decided to run to give back to my country to heal it from the plague of partisan politics damaging our freedom and democracy” — Khaled Fattal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLi Group Chairman Khaled Fattal, global leader and 3-times international best-selling author, officially announces his candidacy for Governor of California in the 2026 election.Fattal is launching a bold new vision for California, rooted in unprecedented economic growth, resilient integrity, uncompromising public service and leadership, third economy in the world, a one-term results-focused administration with 1st year deliverables, and turning California into the best cyber-defended state in the Union. But above all, Fattal Pledges to always serve the people first.An International Leader with Local Impact. With three decades of distinguished contributions to the global public good, Fattal has been at the forefront of championing the multilingual and resilient Internet—shaping its multilingualism ethos at key international institutions like the United Nations, ITU, ICANN, and the UN Internet Governance Forum to name a few."Genuine Change is Coming to California & America Now". Fattal’s campaign echoes his mission: to serve people first—not special interest, not political parties, not the interest of foreign nations, nor to self-serve. He pledges to drive California forward through bold leadership, genuine change, and an unprecedented prosperity goal underpinned by a domestic and international plan to elevate California from 4th to 3rd economy in the world to benefit all Californians. Fattal pledges to remedy Democrat and Republican, "Uni-Party", decades of failing the American people.A Blueprint to Advance Californian's Needs:In addition to Fattal's core priorities, such as turning California into best cyber-defended state in the union and 3rd largest economy in the world, Fattal commits to key deliverables in his first year. This includes to champion justice, rule of law and genuine freedom and democracy domestically and internationally, to tackle homelessness head-on for maximum results, bring back children’s responsibility to their parents, create long term investments in education and infrastructure, and restore veteran dignity and support, amongst many others.Values / Principles over Party Politics - To unite the People to Create the Change they Deserve Now. Fattal champions a new ethos in politics—one where leaders genuinely serve the peoples' interest first, not their own ambitions, nor special interest donors. As a non-politician and man of conviction, he pledges transformative leadership with tangible outcomes.Uni-Party's Damage to American Values. Fattal's vision is to restore the good old-fashioned American values of the past when the world loved, respected. and aspired for American values. Today, thanks to the Uni-Party, we are disrespected, disliked, and often hated. Our American products are boycotted worldwide because of our human right's violations, double standards, domestic and international law abuses, and our complicity in the horrors inflicted on Gaza children and civilians which many countries around the world have officially called "Genocide", "War Crimes" and "Ethnic Cleansing".About Khaled Fattal.• Founder and Chairman of the MLi Group and Survivability Subsidiaries, pioneers in Security and Survivability Strategies™, safeguarding against cyber and geo-political threats since 2012.• 3x international best-selling author.• Fattal’s book “Survivability” whose foreword is written by Dr Arthur Laffer, Father of Supply Side Economics, is in its 3rd edition and available in English and Spanish audiobooks. 1st and 2nd editions hit Amazon’s best seller lists in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Survivability advocates a shift from security and cybersecurity to Survivability.• Internationally recognized thought leader and visionary—vindicated for his warnings of rising unmitigated risks since 2012.• Known as one of the many fathers of the internet over the last three decades for championing and contributing to it becoming the multilingual internet of today.Join the Movement.• Fight For Yourself, your Family & your Prosperity - Mobilize to Change American Politics Now & Forever.• Volunteer / Support Fattal’s campaign to transform Californian and American politics.• Join the Movement to heal America from the Plague of the Uni-Party's Partisan Politics.Khaled Fattal for California Governor 2026."Genuine Change Now to Serve the People First"Media Contact & other information:• To schedule interviews with chairman Khaled Fattal, or any other media inquiry, please click to submit your online request here • Fattal’s official California Governor 2026 candidacy website is https://Fattal4CaGovernor.com • For more information about MLi Group & Survivability Subsidiaries , please visit https://mligrp.com • For Survivability News please visit https://Survivability.News

Are Fellow Americans Ready for New Politics & Elected Representatives Capable of Serving People & Public Good ‘FIRST’ – NOT Self-Serve?

