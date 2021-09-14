Launch of Survivability Wealth Management™ to mitigate devastating Geo-Poli-Cyber™ attacks on funds of all forms.
Survivability Wealth Management™ – The Only Place To Mitigate Devastating Geo-Poli-Cyber™ Motivated Attacks Impacting Sovereign, Wealth, Hedge & Equity Funds & Property Portfolios.
The Only Home for Conflicting News, Narratives & Unprecedented Analysis on Stories & Geo-Political Events that Impact Citizens Lives and Livelihoods.
Survivability Wealth Management™ is an MLi Group initiative to help Sovereign, Wealth, Hedge, Equity & Property Funds mitigate unmitigated GPC™ risks.
– Survivability Due Diligence™, Survivability Mergers & Acquisitions™, and Geo-Political International Property Investing to serve as flagship services.
Survivability Wealth Management™ will serve as the only place to mitigate Geo-Poli-Cyber™ (GPC™) motivated attacks perpetrated by political, ideological, extremist, supremacist, ‘religious’ and terrorist hackers. Perpetrators who are equally, if not more troubling, are hackers who are directed or sponsored by national security agencies of enemies and presumed allies targeting financial and investment vehicles worldwide to undermine or coerce national and regional financial and political stability.
GPC™ attacks are already devastating nations, governments, organizations, and people’s lives and livelihoods globally and on unprecedented scales.
GPC™ unmitigated risk is escalating unabated while existing mergers & acquisitions and due diligence processes are systematically faltering in identifying and mitigating against GPC™ and many other cyber and non-cyber risks. This is causing unprecedented short term financial losses, as well as, medium to long term damaging consequences that can be mitigated but which ‘experts’ are failing to recognize and address.
Top decision makers remain unaware of the emergence of this new ‘GPC™ Threat Vector’ – one which cannot be mitigated by mere cyber security solutions and resiliency, and continuity strategies that continue being relied upon like gospel but which keep failing to defend and protect routinely, nor by misleading advice equating ransomware with terrorism.
Unlike the past, decision makers are now in a position to discover how to mitigate GPC threats and improve their final calculations on risk, yield, and ROI to start making better decisions to merge, acquire, sell, not sell, invest or divest.
On this occasion MLi Group Executive Chairman, and Survivability Wealth Management™ founder and CEO Mr. Khaled Fattal said: “Cyber-attacks are no longer exclusive to financial motivation. Targeted Geo-Poli-Cyber™ motivated attacks are not only on the rise and becoming more devastating, but they also remain unmitigated. Top decision makers can no longer afford to rely on what keeps failing, nor continue to follow models that conclude dangerously faulty final calculations on risks, yields, and return on investment.”
Fattal then added, “This is having dire consequences not only on the investment itself, but on entire portfolios too. To address this and because unprecedented times demand unprecedented solutions and expertise, I am excited at the launch of Survivability Wealth Management™ to provide unique, innovative, and unrivaled systematic processes and protocols.”
Another flagship service is the ‘Geo-Political International Property Investing’. It is named to describe the problem exactly for what it is. It incorporates a strategic and operational Geopolitical multidisciplinary advisory, as well as property acquisition and management services. They are especially formulated to help property fund managers and wealthy owners become more informed about their unmitigated GPC risk exposures and solutions they never considered before. Survivability Wealth Management™ can then help them better manage the wealth value and stability of their property portfolios against local, regional and international geo-political risks they are often seriously over exposed to.
Fattal concluded, “what you’ve been hearing recently about ‘treating ransomware as importantly as terrorism’ is incomplete and very misleading advice to top decision makers. Buying ransomware solutions may help against ransomware attacks that are 100% financially motivated. However, these solutions cannot mitigate nor reduce the risk exposure of non-financial cyber terrorists or GPC™ motivated attacks in any way, shape, or form—the advice is even more misleading when it comes to hackers who use ransomware as a decoy to camouflage more sinister GPC™ motivations.”
Expression of Interest (EOI) for Private and confidential ‘No Obligation’ first briefings can now be submitted by interested parties on the Survivability Wealth Management™ website. This is made possible by MLi Group and Survivability Wealth Management™ for qualified decision makers for a very short time during the launch period.
Coming Soon: Other distinguished MLi Group initiatives and subsidiaries to be announced shortly.
For more detailed GPC™ definitions, risks, impact and mitigation strategies and solutions, and for Partnerships & Collaborations, or other inquiries.
About MLi Group
MLi Group & its chairman Khaled Fattal have been involved in the security, stability and resiliency of the global internet infrastructure since the mid-90’s.
MLi Group, whose motto is "CyberSecurity is No longer the Keyword – ‘Survivability’ in a Geo-Poli-Cyber™ Threatened World is" has been the worldwide leader in the Cyber and Non-Cyber Survivability and Security threat mitigation strategies, solutions for the last ten years.
They are specially designed and created to help guide governments, businesses, and top decision makers in mitigating the latest threats—especially Geo-Poli-Cyber™ (GPC™) attacks. Meanwhile, national and corporate resiliency, continuity, and cyber security strategies and solutions continue to fail in defending and mitigating alike. They remain missing critically needed new processes, protocols and solutions that only Survivability Strategies™ can factor in.
While “GPC Threat Vector” risks are rising continuously, they remain largely unmitigated. They are threatening corporate security, national sovereignty and security, as well as their effective and “Competitive Survivability”. For more information, please visit MLi and its Subsidiaries’ websites.
About Survivability Wealth Management
Survivability Wealth Management is a subsidiary of MLi Group. It was launched to help Sovereign, Wealth, Hedge & Equity Funds & Property Portfolios’ top decision makers mitigate the devastating Geo-Poli-Cyber™ motivated attacks with unrivalled and especially formulated methodologies and processes of its Survivability Due Diligence™, Survivability Mergers & Acquisitions™, and Geo-Political International Property Investing flagship services.
Survivability Wealth Management™ is a trademark of the MLi Group https://www.mligrp.com/ ©All Right Reserved 2021.
