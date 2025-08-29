Prestigious Vienna Opera & Art Song Masterclass to Feature Career Development and Performance Opportunities

Perform in Vienna-audition Diana Elizabeth Martinovich-mezzo-soprano,project manager and faculty member Boris Martinovich as Don Giovanni in Vienna State Opera House

This unique program blends top-tier vocal coaching with essential business skills, marketing & audition techniques, and two performance showcases in Vienna.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Vienna,Austria] – [August 30th,2025] – A new intensive opera and art song masterclass will take place October 20th-26th, 2025 at the Franz Schubert Conservatory in Vienna. The program offers vocal training, career development workshops, and performance opportunities designed to help singers thrive in today's competitive market.

The program curriculum goes beyond traditional vocal instruction. According to Diana Elizabeth Martinovich, Project Manager and faculty member, “The modern opera singer needs more than just vocal talent; savvy business skills are crucial for career success.” The program provides tools and strategies to address this need.

Individual voice lessons will be provided by renowned faculty, including world-renowned bass-baritone Boris Martinovich (www.boris-martinovich.org) ,acclaimed mezzo-soprano Diana Elizabeth Martinovich, and soprano Christiana Serafim de Ocampo.

Workshops will focus on:

Career Development: Strategies for navigating the professional music world, building networks, and establishing sustainable career paths. Boris Martinovich notes, "Many singers struggle with the business side; this program provides clarity and direction."

Marketing & Self-Promotion: Effective marketing strategies, including social media management, to build a strong online presence and reach wider audiences. Diana Elizabeth Martinovich adds, "Self-promotion is essential; this program equips singers with the skills to effectively showcase their talents."

Audition Preparation: Comprehensive training covering repertoire selection, stage presence, and managing performance anxiety.

Two Grand Gala Concerts: Participants will perform in two concerts at the Franz Schubert Conservatory, gaining valuable experience and exposure. Boris Martinovich observes, "These concerts are vital for building confidence and increasing visibility."

Further elements of the program include personalized feedback, masterclasses in interpretation and pronunciation, and potential access to job and university recommendations through the program’s extensive network. Participants will also experience Vienna's rich cultural environment.

Target Audience:

Opera and art song singers of all levels, from seasoned professionals to emerging talents, are welcome to apply.

Learn more and apply: https://www.boris-martinovich.org/vienna-workshop or email info@boris-martinovich.org with your CV and a video.

