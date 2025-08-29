New Exhibition of HEADS opens at Laguna College of Art and Design Gallery

Join us for an Opening Reception on Thursday, September 4 Kim McCarty, Sea Green, 2018, watercolor on paper, 19 x 15 inches Join us for an Opening Reception on Thursday, September 4

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEADSSeptember 4 - 21, 2025Laguna College of Art and Design GalleryHEADS is inspired by the 1991 exhibition, Head On/The Modern Portrait, curated by artist Chuck Close for the Museum of Modern Art, New York, which featured over 170 works of art culled from the museum’s permanent collection, and explored the various ways that artists build portrait images.Artists Luis Serrano and Dan McCleary both visited the show in 1991 when it traveled from New York to the Lannan Foundation in Marina del Rey and were captivated by the endless ways of interpreting the human head. HEADS is their curatorial response to that experience, and presents diverse depictions of the expressive faces that surround us in our daily lives. In the spirit of the MoMA show, which placed work by modern masters alongside lesser-known artists in an extremely dense arrangement, HEADS features over 60 works in painting, drawing, photography, and print, centered around the expressive possibilities of the human head. In addition to work by esteemed artists throughout history, HEADS showcases work by students, alumni, and faculty from both Art Division and LCAD, highlighting the creative and educational bridge between the two institutions.This exhibition is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.Follow us on Instagram at @artdivisionla and visit our website at www.artdivision.org . For more information about the show visit HEADS Exhibition . Support our programming at artdivision.org/donateFeatured ArtistsMary Allan | Juliane Backmann | Ruben Baghdasaryan | Holly Boruck | Saxon Brice | Ada Pullini-Brown | Fabián Cereijido | Wes Christensen | Therese Conte | Jessica Cuautle | Jim Dine Jorge Dubin | Noah Erenberg | Elsa Flores | Jesse Fregozo Margaret Gallegos | Candice Gima | Aron Goldberg | Alex “Otiswoods” Gonzalez | Moira Hahn | Kenny Harris | Lynn Heinz | Arleen Hendler | F. Scott Hess | Peter Hess | Salomon Huerta | Kathyrn Jacobi |​ Ashley January | John Paul Jones | Ruth Katzenstein-Souza | Alina Kawai | Tom Knechtel | Käthe Kollwitz | Katya Kompaneyets | Marc Kompaneyets | Kasper Kovitz Oscar Lainez | Linsley Lambert | Magalie Larios | Peter Liashkov | Narciso Martinez | Kim McCarty | Dan McCleary | Peter Meitzenheimer | Victor Mortales | John Nava | Arnold Newman | Lori Nielson | Judy Nimtz | Jeffrey O'connell | Keisho Okayama | Christian Olid-Ramirez | Eugena Ordonez | Angela Ortiz | Roberto Ortiz | Allegra Pacheco | Carolie Parker Leopoldo Peña | Jorge Perez | Milo Reice | Victor Reyes | Diego Rodarte Planter | Don Saban | Marianne Sadowski | Donald Sanders | Luis Serrano | John Sonsini | Mark Stock | Sergio Teran | Francisco Toledo | Eloy Torrez | Carina Tovar | Kim Tucker | Raymond Turner | Ramón Vargas | Pinki Vitz | Charles White | Peter Zokosky | Unknown

