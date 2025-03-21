Art Division celebrates 15 years of transforming young artists' lives in Los Angeles

Art Division offers focused instruction, individualized tutoring and personal support, giving students the tools they need to pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency and obtain careers in the arts and related fields.

In 2025, Art Division proudly celebrates 15 years of empowering young artists through education, mentorship, and community engagement.

Art Division is a thriving arts community with over 100 students, a world-class library, gallery, kitchen, media lab, painting studio, and a state-of-the-art printmaking facility.” — Founder/Creative Director, Dan McCleary

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, Art Division proudly celebrates 15 years of empowering young artists through education, mentorship, and community engagement. Since its founding in 2010, Art Division has provided high-quality visual arts training, academic support, and career development for underserved youth in MacArthur Park and beyond. To mark this milestone, Art Division will host a year-long celebration featuring memorable exhibitions, special events, and community initiatives that highlight the impact of the organization over the past decade and a half.🔗15 Year Anniversary EventsA Legacy of Arts Education and Community CommitmentFor 15 years, Art Division has served as a pillar of creativity and opportunity in MacArthur Park, an historic, yet under-served neighborhood in Los Angeles. Founded by artist and educator Dan McCleary, the organization has nurtured hundreds of young artists, providing them with the skills, resources, and confidence needed to succeed in creative industries.Amid a time of uncertainty for many local businesses and institutions—including the possible closure of the beloved Langer’s Deli—Art Division remains deeply committed to the revitalization of MacArthur Park. The organization continues to foster a thriving arts community, ensuring that young artists have a space to grow, learn, and connect.Upcoming Events & CelebrationsAs part of its 15-Year Anniversary, Art Division will host a series of special events throughout 2025, including:Monthly Reflections – Throughout the year, on the 15th of each month, Art Division will share key moments from its history, spotlighting students, faculty, and milestones that have shaped the organization.Annual Alimento Dinner – Set for March 23, 2025, this signature fundraiser in collaboration with Alexandria House will bring together community members for an evening of art, food, and philanthropy to support Art Division’s Learn, Do, Teach Program.Limited Run: Print Sale at Art Division – On April 27, 2025, this event will feature prints from students, faculty, and blue-chip artists, offering collectors an opportunity to support the organization through art acquisition.Past & Present: Celebrating 15 Years of Art Division – Exhibition of Current Students & Alumni, Silent Auction, Open House — Opening Sunday, June 22, 2025, this anniversary fundraiser and exhibition will showcase student and alumni work alongside pieces from established artists who have supported Art Division’s mission over the years.Oaxaca Exchange Program – Continuing in August 2025, this cultural exchange provides students with invaluable experiences working alongside master artists in Mexico.The Art Division Library is home to more than 10,000 books and resources that have been carefully collected for more than a decade. It is open to our students to provide a safe place to study, research or get inspiration.A Call to Support the Future of Art DivisionArt Division’s success is built on the generosity of its supporters. As the organization embarks on its next chapter, it invites the community to invest in the future of young artists by making a donation, becoming a sustaining member, or participating in its fundraising events.Art Division is more than an arts program—it’s a home for young creatives, a place where talent is nurtured, and careers are launched.“Fifteen years ago, Art Division started with just 10 students in a small room. Today, we’ve grown into a thriving arts community with over 100 students, a world-class library, gallery, kitchen, media lab, painting studio, and a state-of-the-art printmaking facility. Now more than ever, providing high-quality arts education and a safe, creative space for underserved young artists is essential. We can't do it without you.”— Founder/Creative Director, Dan McClearyTo learn more about Art Division’s 15-Year Anniversary events, programs, and ways to support, visit [Website URL].Support Art DivisionYour contributions will directly support Art Division’s mission to empower young artists through focused instruction, individualized tutoring, and personal support, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and obtain careers in the arts. Donations can be made online at artdivision.org/donate Art Division offers focused instruction, individualized tutoring and personal support, giving students the tools they need to pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency and obtain careers in the arts and related fields.Follow UsStay updated on all events and campaign progress through our social media channels:Instagram: @artdivisionla Facebook: ArtDivision.orgYouTube: Art Division LAAbout Art DivisionArt Division is a non-profit (501)(c)3 organization dedicated to training and supporting under-served youth committed to studying the visual arts. We provide in-depth services to young adults aged 18-27, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and build careers in the arts. We are committed to community engagement and fostering a thriving arts community in the Rampart District of Los Angeles.ContactFor more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Diana Fitzgibbon at diana@dianafitzgibbon.com. For high resolution images contact Guillermo Perez at guillermo@artdivision.org

Student Testimonials - 15 Years of Art Division

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.