Hollywood-Born Comedian, Writer, and Producer Pulls Back the Curtain on Obsession, Stardom, and Survival in New Memoir

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of Collateral Stardust: Chasing Warren Beatty and Other Foolish Things , the dazzling new memoir from Nikki Nash , a Hollywood-born comedian, writer, and television producer whose story is as offbeat and captivating as the city she grew up in. The novel is available now as a paperback and e-book from Sibylline Press, available everywhere books are sold; and will be issued as an audiobook from Tantor Media.At fourteen, Nikki Nash fixated on superstar Warren Beatty, determined to have him in her life forever. By eighteen, she had a plan—and a hostess job at the very restaurant he frequented. One year later, on an ordinary Sunday night, Warren Beatty walked through the door and Nash’s audacious fantasy collided with reality.More than a tale of celebrity obsession, Collateral Stardust is an irreverent, hilarious, and deeply vulnerable coming-of-age story. Nash recounts her wild ride through Hollywood—working in television on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Soul Train, The Kennedy Center Honors, Jeopardy, and twelve years with Conan O’Brien—while navigating addiction, reinvention, and brushes with stardom that only Los Angeles could deliver.With wit, grit, and an unflinching honesty, Nash paints a portrait of Hollywood’s golden decades while chronicling her own transformation from a wide-eyed Valley Girl into a sharp, resilient, and self-aware woman.Praise for Collateral Stardust“A dazzling kiss-and-tell that brings vintage Hollywood to life.” — Kirkus Reviews (starred review)“A cool and entertaining coming-of-age memoir… Nash relays good times and hard ones with insight and style.” — Foreword Reviews“Written with humor, vulnerability, and verve, this satisfies.” — Publishers Weekly“Candid, witty, and studded with star-studded moments… Nash’s honest reflections steal the spotlight.” — BooklistAbout the AuthorNikki Nash grew up in Hollywood in a household filled with music, politics, and eccentricity. She began her career as a gofer on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and went on to work as an associate director and producer on shows including Soul Train, Love Connection, Jimmy Kimmel, The Kennedy Center Honors, Ellen, Jeopardy, and Conan O’Brien. A comedian, writer, and actress, Nash has lived a life most only dream of—swing-dancing, skydiving, writing, producing, and always reinventing herself. Collateral Stardust is her most personal, unfiltered work yet.Collateral Stardust: Chasing Warren Beatty and Other Foolish ThingsBy Nikki NashMEMOIRPUB DATE: August 19th, 2025Page Count: 300TRADE PAPER | 9781960573421 | $20EBOOK | 9781960573483 | $9.99About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by eight women of a certain age (six of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

