Fresh Release Unfiltered Consciousness Brings Wit and Wisdom to Everyday Moments

UNFILTERED CONSCIOUSNESS: THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW YOU DIDN'T NEED TO KNOW FROM SOMEONE WHO THINKS HE KNOWS IT ALL By Terence Duncan Terence Duncan

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books with witty humor, sharp observations, and stories that also narrate real-life experiences with hilarious reflections are rare. But that is where Unfiltered Consciousness shines.Duncan describes himself as a “horrible conversationalist,” admitting that instead of engaging in balanced discussions, he’s always waiting for the perfect setup to deliver a punchline. From getting kicked out of class in high school for disruptive jokes to unintentionally derailing corporate meetings, his life has been filled with moments where humor always wins over restraint. “Holding in a joke is like holding in a fart,” Duncan writes, capturing the very essence of his unapologetically funny outlook on life.Unfiltered Consciousness by Terence Duncan is a fresh, funny, and highly relatable collection of musings about life, aging, relationships, career, family, and all the absurd moments in between. Terence Duncan, a former industrial designer turned humorist, shares his one-liners, random thoughts, and quirky takes on everything from dating after 50 to life’s daily annoyances, personal growth, and the strange beauty of ordinary experiences.Unfiltered Consciousness is witty, relatable, and unapologetically honest. Perfect for readers who enjoy essays, stand-up style humor, and observational comedy, this book delivers sharp insights and laugh-out-loud moments in every chapter.With its short, easy-to-read sections, it’s the kind of book to pick up anytime for a quick laugh or a lighthearted break. Unfiltered Consciousness is a refreshing take on life’s absurdities and the shared experiences that make us all human.Enjoy a witty, laugh-out-loud journey through the chaos, quirks, and comedy of everyday life. Perfect for anyone who loves smart humor and relatable stories. Unfiltered Consciousness is out for distribution. Pen Publishing Services is a trusted, full-service book-writing and publishing company dedicated to turning stories into impactful, market-ready books. With expertise across genres, we work closely with authors to align projects with their vision, timeline, and budget. Known for quality, integrity, and client-focused solutions, we help storytellers connect with their audiences and bring their ideas from imagination to publication.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.