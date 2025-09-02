Pennsylvania Business Central Names Colleen Hanson a Top Women CEO & Leader for 2025

Director of Visit Potter-Tioga, PA is Honored for Leadership in Tourism and Community Impact

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga, has been named to Pennsylvania Business Central’s 2025 Top Women CEOs & Leaders list. Hanson was recognized for her dynamic leadership and dedication to strengthening local tourism, driving economic growth, and fostering partnerships in Potter and Tioga Counties.Part of the publication’s Women in Business series, the Top Women CEOs & Leaders list honors outstanding female leaders who make a significant and lasting impact on their organizations and communities. Honorees are nominated by business & community leaders, chambers of commerce, and readers of the publication.This marks Hanson’s third recognition in the past year. Pennsylvania Business Central has previously recognized her as a Top Non-Profit Female Leader and a Woman Making a Difference.“Colleen’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in elevating tourism and driving economic growth,” said Ken VanSant, President of the Visit Potter-Tioga Board of Directors. “Her passion for our region, along with her ability to promote local tourism and build strong partnerships, has brought national awareness to Potter and Tioga Counties. This honorable recognition is a reflection of her hard work and dedication.”The Potter-Tioga region, nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, is home to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and the Pine Creek Rail Trail, which offer hiking and biking opportunities with scenic overlooks and breathtaking views. A top destination for all seasons, the area features 10 state parks, including Cherry Springs State Park, a designated International Dark Sky Park, that provides world-class stargazing. For more information on Potter and Tioga Counties visit www.visitpottertioga.com About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising media. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com , email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

