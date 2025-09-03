Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta Expands 24/7 Emergency Services and Community Discount Programs

About

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is a reliable and affordable Veteran-Owned and family-operated plumbing business located in Lilburn, GA. With 10+ years experience serving Gwinnett, Fulton, and DeKalb counties, our team of highly skilled plumbers is ready to provide high-quality service for a wide range of plumbing needs, including leak detection, pipe repair, water heater repair, and 24/7 emergency plumbing. At Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, we understand that plumbing issues can be stressful and costly, so we work closely with our customers to find solutions that fit their needs and budgets. Call us today at (770) 798-3827 for professional plumbing services in Metro Atlanta that won't break the bank!

Gwinnett County Plumbing Services