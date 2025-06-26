Lilburn, GA Plumber Trains Army Plumbing Specialists While Serving Metro Atlanta Homes

US Army Reserves Sergeant First Class Sean Nelson, Owner of Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta proudly stands next to his work van Sean Nelson, Owner Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta teaching new Plumbing Specialists at Fort Jackson

Army Reserves Sergeant First Class Sean Nelson runs a fast-growing plumbing business while instructing military specialists at Fort Jackson

LILBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most plumbers focus solely on local repairs, Sean Nelson splits his time between serving homeowners in Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties, and training the next generation of U.S. Army plumbing specialists.Nelson, a Sergeant First Class in the Army Reserves and founder of Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta , teaches the military’s plumbing reclassification course at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. There, he helps active-duty soldiers develop the hands-on skills needed to succeed in the Army, and in future civilian careers.“Teaching soldiers keeps me sharp and reminds me why doing every job with excellence matters,” said Nelson. “The discipline and problem-solving skills we develop in military training directly benefit the families I serve here in metro Atlanta.”Nelson’s Army students study system installation, water distribution, wastewater management, and safety standards, while learning to work with precision under pressure. These same values guide Nelson’s work with his growing plumbing company back home in Lilburn Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta has grown 150 percent since its founding, serving customers across metro Atlanta with advanced leak detection, trenchless sewer line repairs, and full water heater services. Known for its reliability, clear communication and clean work, the company prides itself on making plumbing problems less stressful for homeowners.“We’ve called on Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta for everything from emergency repairs to replacing our water heater,” said Gwinnett homeowner Angela Pierce. “They show up on time, explain things clearly, and get it done right.”In addition to field service, Nelson shares tips and how-to guidance through the company’s blog to help homeowners understand and manage common plumbing issues , like high water pressure, sump pump failure and signs of hidden leaks.“Every soldier I train could become someone serving families in their community,” Nelson said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to help people build a future in a skilled trade that’s in high demand.”With metro Atlanta’s aging infrastructure and seasonal flooding, the demand for well-trained plumbers continues to grow. Nelson’s dual role shows how military and civilian experience can work together to strengthen local communities.________________________________________About Stars and Pipes Plumbing AtlantaStars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is a veteran-owned, family-operated plumbing company based in Lilburn, Georgia. Founded by Army Reserve Sergeant First Class Sean Nelson, the company provides expert plumbing repairs, leak detection, sewer solutions and water heater services throughout Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties. Known for discipline, precision and professionalism, Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta delivers trusted service backed by military values.

