Join MDC and NDA Sept 9 for free webinar on using prescribed fire for deer management

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners, land managers, and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free webinar on using prescribed fire as a habitat-management tool for deer.

This live Zoom webinar on “Utilizing Prescribed Fire for Deer Management” will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. It will begin with a presentation by an NDA Deer Outreach Specialist followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.

Save this link for the free Zoom webinar on “Utilizing Prescribed Fire for Deer Management” and click on it on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.: short.mdc.mo.gov/4vZ or us06web.zoom.us/j/84163014456?pwd=DRaPD9UI1McLaaACbjNnaqRhBavDSO.1#success

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

This webinar is the final presentation of MDC’s and NDA’s 2025 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series. Watch the previous webinar on Forests, Woodlands, and Whitetails at youtube.com/watch?v=3lsLhavOJac. Watch the previous webinar on Quality Deer Management at youtube.com/watch?v=ckhMEytvync. Watch the previous webinar on Wildflowers and Whitetails at youtube.com/watch?v=RFGTxdUrKhg.

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.