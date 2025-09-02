Vivacity Reveals Star Speaker Lineup Headlined by Global Health Leaders Dr. Elaine Chin and Dr. Robin Smith

Vancouver’s Premier Medical Aesthetics, Longevity, and Healthy Aging Show Is This Month!

Vivacity is where the science of health meets the art of beauty” — Jason Heard, Director of Vivacity

VANCOUVER, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivacity, Canada’s premier consumer wellness event, is proud to spotlight two of the world’s foremost leaders in personalized health and regenerative medicine — Dr. Elaine Chin and Dr. Robin L. Smith — as the headline speakers for its 2025 show, taking place September 19th–21st at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

Presented by Beautifi, Vivacity is a one-of-a-kind immersive experience where attendees can explore the latest in medical aesthetics, longevity, and healthy aging. Through main stage talks, live demonstrations, and hands-on activations, Vivacity connects the public directly with top doctors, innovators, and industry leaders.

Featured Speakers – Global Health Icons

Dr. Elaine Chin – Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Bespoke Wellness Centre

A pioneer in precision medicine and longevity, Dr. Chin has spent more than 30 years helping individuals optimize their healthspan using evidence-based, personalized care. As a bestselling author and former Chief Wellness Officer at TELUS, she is widely regarded as one of North America’s leading voices in proactive aging and preventative health.

Dr. Robin L. Smith – Co-Founder, Exotropin & Exoceuticals

Dr. Smith is a trailblazing physician, biotech entrepreneur, and bestselling author with a global reputation for leading innovation in regenerative medicine and biotech. Her influence spans boardrooms, labs, and clinical practice, making her one of the most sought-after voices in the future of health and wellness.

“These two women represent the pinnacle of thought leadership in longevity science and innovation,” said Jason Heard, Director of Vivacity. “We’re honoured to welcome Dr. Chin and Dr. Smith as our featured speakers. Their insights will empower our audience to make informed, transformative decisions about their health.”

Additional 2025 Speakers Include:

• Dr. Patrick Bitter – Cosmetic & Laser Dermatologist, expert in skin rejuvenation

• Dr. Drew Taylor – Co-founder and CEO, Acorn Biolabs

• Ryan Brinkhurst – Founder & CEO, Beautifi

• Dr. Robert Dale – Founder, Evergreen MD Aesthetics

• Dr. Aaron Goldstein – Men’s health specialist

• Dr. Albert Lamprecht – Emergency and aesthetic physician

• Dr. Janine Roller – Plastic & reconstructive surgeon

• Dr. Sachit Shah – Director, Beautiful Canadian Laser & Skincare

• Kaitlyn Wood – Clinical Educator, YVR Aesthetic Training & Study Centre

“Vivacity is where the science of health meets the art of beauty,” adds Heard. “Our speaker lineup reflects a powerful mix of clinical expertise, thought leadership, and groundbreaking innovation. Whether you're curious about the latest skin technologies or ready to take control of your personal wellness, there's no better place to learn than from these experts.”

Speaker Interviews Available:

Select Vivacity speakers will be available for media interviews in the lead-up to and during the event. To arrange an interview or request speaker bios, please contact Adam Forsythe at aforsythe@lbmg.ca or 778-989-1469.

Vivacity Highlights:

• Main Stage Presentations – Learn from leading voices in health, wellness, and aesthetics

• Live Demonstrations – See the latest procedures and devices in action

• Exhibitor Showcase – Discover top brands in skincare, longevity medicine, injectables, and more

• One-on-One Consultations – Get personalized advice from qualified professionals

Details www.VivacityShow.com

About Vivacity

Vivacity, presented by Beautifi, is Canada’s premier consumer show dedicated to medical aesthetics, healthy aging, longevity, and wellness. Created to empower individuals through access to the latest treatments, technologies, and expert insights, Vivacity is where transformation begins. Vivacity is owned and operated by Cube Business Media Inc.

About Beautifi

Beautifi is a Canadian consumer finance and technology company that helps individuals access elective medical procedures through flexible, patient-first financing. With a national network of clinics and providers, Beautifi removes barriers to care and supports personalized wellness journeys.

