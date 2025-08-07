Vivacity Show to Spotlight Science-Backed Approaches to Health, Longevity, and Medical Aesthetics in Vancouver

Event brings timely discussions and innovation in healthy aging to the forefront

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to a growing public interest in science-based solutions for aging, confidence, and long-term wellbeing, Vivacity: The Medical Aesthetics, Longevity & Healthy Aging Show is set to launch at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from September 19–21, 2025.

The three-day event arrives at a moment when individuals are increasingly seeking credible information about how to maintain their health, enhance their appearance, and feel empowered in their wellness journeys. With more people turning to preventative health, hormone therapy, functional medicine, and medical aesthetics, Vivacity aims to create a public forum where these topics can be explored openly and responsibly.

“Vivacity is about access—access to credible education, experienced professionals, and up-to-date information based in science,” said Jason Heard, Show Director. “We want to help close the gap between medical knowledge and public understanding by offering a space where real conversations can happen.”

The show will span over 50,000 square feet, featuring:

-Exhibitor booths from leading organizations in medical aesthetics, regenerative medicine, hormone health, sexual wellness, and more

-Live demonstrations and treatments designed to help attendees better understand procedures and outcomes

-A judgment-free, science-driven environment that encourages curiosity and dialogue on topics often overlooked or rushed in traditional healthcare settings

A key feature of the show is its comprehensive speaker program, to be officially announced on August 15. The lineup will include more than 35 presentations across two stages, covering subjects such as anti-aging science, cosmetic procedures, hormone optimization, skin health, mental wellbeing, and sexual health. The sessions are tailored to deliver practical, evidence-based insights for anyone seeking to better navigate their own health and wellness decisions.

Vivacity also reflects a cultural shift toward proactive self-care, where individuals increasingly seek personalized, preventative solutions rather than one-size-fits-all treatments.

Whether you’re exploring new approaches to skin health, curious about the role of hormones in aging, or want to better understand longevity science, Vivacity offers a space to ask questions, gain clarity, and engage directly with experts.

For inquiries:

Jason Heard

Director, Vivacity

Email: jason@VivacityShow.com

Phone: 604.220.2725

About Vivacity

Vivacity, presented by Beautifi, is a premier consumer show with a mission is to empower individuals to look, feel, and live their best at every age by connecting them with the latest innovations in medical aesthetics, longevity, and healthy aging. Vivacity provides a vibrant platform where consumers, industry experts, and leading brands come together to explore solutions that enhance beauty, youthful vitality and support a confident approach to aging gracefully.

Vivacity is owned and operated by Cube Business Media Inc.

