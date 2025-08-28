Slovenian and North Macedonian interior ministers agree to strengthen police cooperation

SLOVENIA, August 28 - After the meeting, Minister Poklukar told the media that the Republic of Slovenia continued to support the Republic of North Macedonia in its efforts to join the European Union. "We talked a lot about this today and I must say that we are already working together in NATO on various peace support operations, and I believe that tomorrow we will also be working together in the European Union." According to Minister Poklukar, Slovenia's support for North Macedonia's accession to the European Union remains strong and lasting. Indeed, the message that North Macedonia is the future member of the European Union that must join the European family as soon as possible is repeatedly reiterated by Minister Poklukar at meetings of the EU Council of Home Affairs Ministers.

The ministers agreed that cooperation between the two friendly countries, including in the field of home affairs, was at a high level. "In matters related to the European Union and, of course, to various agencies, namely Europol and Frontex, I believe that we are cooperating more than well," said Minister Poklukar. He recalled North Macedonia's efforts during the migration wave ten years ago and said that we would not forget the years 2015 and 2016, when North Macedonia helped curb illegal migration to European Union member states, which, according to the minister, is also an important reference point for joining the European Union.

The ministers called for the cooperation in certain areas to be further strengthened, as Slovenia is striving to enhance cooperation between the police forces of the Western Balkans in the fight against organised crime and terrorism and to transfer European Union security standards to the Western Balkans. Close cooperation with partners from the Western Balkans region is crucial for the successful investigation of all forms of organised crime, as crime groups usually involve several partners along the Balkan route. The competent authorities must therefore cooperate even more closely with each other and strive for the most effective operational cooperation and exchange of information possible.

Minister Poklukar particularly emphasised the importance of training and strengthening police cooperation in this area. He supported North Macedonia's initiative to strengthen regional cooperation in the field of professional development of police officers and police services and to include Slovenia in the regional association of training centres and police academies. "We confirm that we will be partners in this idea, because international police cooperation is the foundation of a successful fight against crime and, last but not least, migration management."