ALSO Youth Art Exhibit & Auction Brings Family-Friendly Creativity to Sarasota on September 13

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALSO Youth will host the ALSO Youth Art Exhibit & Auction on Saturday, September 13, 2025, 6–8 PM at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center (Sarasota). The evening invites the whole community to celebrate young creators with interactive, family-friendly activities—including rock painting—alongside a youth art showcase (with select pieces available for purchase), a professional silent art auction, a raffle, dinner and dessert food trucks, and a full bar for 21+. Youth artists will be present to share their work and speak about their experiences at ALSO Youth.

“This is more than a gallery night—it’s a welcoming space where young people are seen, families create together, and art fuels impact,” said Annie Berkness, Executive Director of ALSO Youth. “Every ticket, bid, and raffle entry directly supports free counseling, safe spaces, and leadership opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth across Sarasota and Manatee Counties.”

This event is presented with lead support from Sheila & Dan Weiss and Equality Florida. Additional community partners will be recognized on site and at https://alsoyouth.org.

Tickets & Details:
When: Saturday, September 13, 2025 • 6–8 PM
Where: Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, Sarasota
Tickets: Multiple ticket types available now: https://givebutter.com/c/2025ALSOArtExhibit

What to Expect:
Youth art on display (select works for sale)
Professional silent art auction benefiting ALSO Youth
Family activity stations (rock painting and more)
Raffle with curated prize packages
Dinner & dessert food trucks; bar service for 21+ (with ID)
Youth artists on site to share their stories

Accessibility: All ages welcome; ADA-accessible. For accommodations or transportation questions, email info@alsoyouth.org.

ABOUT ALSO YOUTH:
Founded in 1992, ALSO Youth provides Advocacy, Leadership, Support, and Outreach for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Programs include free mental-health counseling, drop-in spaces, leadership development, scholarships, and community education—creating places where young people belong, grow, and thrive. Learn more at https://www.alsoyouth.org.

Annie Berkness, Executive Director
ALSO Youth Inc
+1 941-254-7178
annie@alsoyouth.org

You just read:

Annie Berkness, Executive Director
ALSO Youth Inc
+1 941-254-7178 annie@alsoyouth.org
