Atlas Manufacturing Expands Operations with New 48,000 Sq. Ft. Facility in Wisconsin

LAKE HALLIE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Manufacturing, a leading U.S.-based precision sheet metal fabricator, has announced the acquisition of a new 48,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin. This expansion significantly increases Atlas’s production capacity and consolidates its western Wisconsin operations—previously spread across seven buildings—under one roof.

Situated on 23 acres, the new facility is a strategic investment in long-term growth and operational efficiency. The move more than doubles the square footage of Atlas’s previous setup in the region and provides space for future expansion, additional production lines, and enhanced prototyping capabilities.

“Not only does this move address our current space constraints, but it also positions us for the next chapter of growth,” said Brett, CEO of Atlas Manufacturing. “It’s an ideal location for our employee base and keeps us close to key customers in the region.”

Atlas serves clients across high-performance computing (HPC), medical devices, industrial equipment, and commercial OEMs. Its vertically integrated model includes design for manufacturability (DFM) support, quick-turn prototyping, high-precision sheet metal fabrication, powder coating, and complex mechanical assembly.

This new facility reinforces Atlas’s commitment to delivering faster turnaround times and exceptional service for companies seeking reliable, scalable contract manufacturing partners.

The relocation process is already underway, with operations expected to ramp up quickly in the coming months.

About Atlas Manufacturing
Atlas Manufacturing is a U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in precision sheet metal fabrication and assembly. With over 60 years of experience, Atlas supports a wide range of industries with vertically integrated services from concept through production.

For more information, visit: https://atlasmfg.com

