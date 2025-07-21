Melone Hatley, P.C. Named Best Family Law Firm in Tampa by Tampa Bay Times

Our Tampa team brings proven experience, excellence, and genuine care to every case we represent, and we’re truly honored that the community has recognized those efforts.” — Rebecca Melone, Founder and Owner of Melone Hatley

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The readers have spoken! Melone Hatley, P.C. has been honored with the Gold Award for Best Family Law Firm in Tampa as part of the Tampa Bay Times 2025 “Best of the Best” awards. This highly competitive recognition, determined by over 400,000 public votes, celebrates excellence across local businesses and services.With offices now across Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, and Florida, Melone Hatley, P.C. is known for its assertive yet compassionate approach to family law. Since opening its Tampa location in 2023, the firm has become a trusted advocate for individuals and families facing divorce, custody disputes, alimony, and other live-altering legal matters.“Our Tampa team brings proven experience, excellence, and genuine care to every case we represent, and we’re truly honored that the community has recognized those efforts,” said Founder and Owner Rebecca Melone. “Winning this award is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us during some of the most difficult times in their lives. We are privileged and grateful to serve the Tampa community and to be recognized by its people.”Winners will be featured in the Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best 2025 special edition on August 24 and online at www.tampabaybestofthebest.com Melone Hatley, P.C., remains committed to empowering clients with the legal tools they need to protect what matters most. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.melonehatley.com or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

