Princeton TMX Welcomes Nucor to Its Growing Customer Base of Industrial Manufacturers

America’s largest steel producer selects Princeton TMX to unify truck, rail, and barge transportation within a single TMS.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton TMX , the industry’s first and only SaaS+ transportation management system, announced today that Nucor Corporation, the largest steel producer in the United States, has selected Princeton TMX to optimize and unify its freight transportation operations. Nucor will transition off of its previous transportation management system provider, in favor of Princeton TMX’s innovative, multi-modal platform.The decision reflects Nucor’s commitment to operational excellence and its focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency and performance across its transportation network. Princeton TMX’s ability to manage truck, rail, and barge shipments within a single, configurable environment was a decisive factor in the selection.“Innovation is not just a buzzword for us, it’s the foundation of our business.” said Mark McEntire, Chief Executive Officer of Princeton TMX. “We’re proud to partner with Nucor, a leader in American manufacturing, to help their organization achieve greater visibility, efficiency, and ownership over their transportation network. This partnership is a testament to our product, engineering, sales, and customer success team, and our company’s ability to deliver results that matter to industrial manufacturers.”“At Nucor, we continuously seek out technologies that make our operations more efficient and agile to better serve our customers. Princeton TMX stood out because of its ability to unify all of our transportation modes in a single, easy-to-use platform, and its commitment to innovating alongside its customers," said Jason Himmer General Manager of Logistics at Nucor.By making the switch to Princeton TMX, Nucor will benefit from real-time visibility across all shipments, a centralized control tower for the company’s various teams and business units, and advanced reporting capabilities that support both day-to-day operations and strategic decision-making. The platform’s multi-modal functionality will empower Nucor to manage an incredibly complex transportation network without the need for multiple, disconnected systems.Princeton TMX continues to expand its footprint among leading industrial manufacturers, helping their transportation teams move beyond the limitations of one-size-fits-all solutions to embrace technology tailored to their unique business requirements.About NucorNucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel — in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.About Princeton TMXPrinceton TMX provides the industry’s first and only SaaS+ transportation management system purpose-built for industrial shippers. The solution enables manufacturers to manage and optimize their entire transportation network, across truck, rail, barge, and intermodal, in a single, configurable solution. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer success, Princeton TMX helps shippers reduce costs, increase efficiency, and gain end-to-end visibility. Learn more at www.princetontmx.com

