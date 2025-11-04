Princeton TMX Named an Accelerator in the 2025 Nucleus Research Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Value Matrix

Princeton TMX recognized for exceptional usability and innovation in the modern transportation management landscape.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton TMX, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation management technology, today announced it has been recognized as an Accelerator in the 2025 Nucleus Research Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Value Matrix. Princeton TMX was also ranked among the highest vendors for usability, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering intuitive, high-impact solutions for today’s transportation leaders.The Nucleus Research Value Matrix evaluates vendors annually based on two key criteria, usability and functionality, to measure the real-world value customers achieve from deploying each solution. Princeton TMX’s strong placement in the Accelerator quadrant reflects its ability to rapidly innovate while maintaining a user experience that enables shippers to operate more efficiently and with greater visibility.“Transportation management is about control, clarity, and speed of execution,” said Mark McEntire, Chief Executive Officer at Princeton TMX. “Being recognized by Nucleus Research as an Accelerator, and as a leader in usability, validates our focus on building technology that makes managing transportation simple, easy, and more intelligent for our customers.”According to Nucleus Research, Accelerator vendors “demonstrate rapid product innovation and a strong focus on usability that drives measurable return on investment.” Princeton TMX continues to advance its TMS platform with features that simplify complex transportation networks, from planning and optimization to execution and settlement, without sacrificing flexibility or configurability.Driving performance in modern transportationOver the past year, Princeton TMX has continued to expand its capabilities across key areas of transportation management, including:Enhanced optimization tools for mode selection and routing efficiency-- Expanded carrier collaboration and visibility modules-- Streamlined freight audit and settlement automation-- Flexible integrations with ERP and execution systemsThese innovations enable Princeton TMX customers to reduce transportation costs, improve service performance, and gain better operational control, all within a single, easy-to-use platform.About Princeton TMXPrinceton TMX provides modern, configurable transportation management solutions that empower shippers and logistics teams to plan, execute, and optimize freight movement across truck, rail, barge, fleet, and intermodal. Built for usability, flexibility, and speed, Princeton TMX helps organizations unlock efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver stronger performance across their transportation networks.For more information, visit www.princetontmx.com

