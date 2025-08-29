Bottle & Bean Introduces Gelato and Cozy Coffee Fall Flavors, Live Music on the Lawn Returns September 3rd

Fall in a cup: Bottle & Bean’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is back.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bottle & Bean, Chandler’s beloved coffee house, wine shop, and breakfast and lunch bistro nestled in Downtown Ocotillo at 2577 W Queen Creek Rd #100, is thrilled to unveil its fall lineup of seasonal beverages, now offering gelato, and announces the highly anticipated return of live Music on the Lawn starting Wednesday, September 3rd.

Fall Drinks Return at Bottle & Bean

Even in the Arizona sunshine, fall flavors are here to cozy up your day. Bottle & Bean has officially launched its seasonal drink lineup, featuring:

● Pumpkin Spice Latte

● Pumpkin Chai

● Apple Brown Sugar Chai

● Hazelnut White Mocha

Each drink blends the comforting tastes of fall with a refreshing Arizona twist, perfect for Chandler’s warm autumn days.

Introducing Artisanal Gelato

This fall, Bottle & Bean expands its menu with a scoop (or two!) of indulgence: its new gelato collection. Guests can now enjoy classic flavors including Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Salted Caramel. Flavors will rotate with the seasons, giving visitors something new and delightful to look forward to year-round, whether it’s a timeless favorite or a seasonal surprise.

Music on the Lawn Is Back!

Mark your calendars: Wednesday, September 3rd, Music on the Lawn makes its return at Bottle & Bean! From playful mornings to lively evenings, guests can enjoy free live music in our inviting outdoor space. Pair the experience with a glass of wine, a scoop of gelato, or one of our new fall drinks, the perfect way to kick off the season in Chandler. Bottle & Bean will also feature extended hours on Music on the Lawn nights (Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30pm–8:00pm) so guests can linger a little longer and enjoy the evening..

“Our vision for Bottle & Bean has always been about more than just great coffee or wine; it’s about creating a gathering place for the community,” said Spike Lawrence, owner of Bottle & Bean. “Whether it’s enjoying a seasonal latte or discovering a new gelato flavor, we want people to feel at home here and experience the unique amenities Bottle & Bean brings to Chandler.”

About Bottle & Bean:

Located at 2577 W Queen Creek Rd #100, Chandler, AZ 85248, Bottle & Bean blends the warmth of a coffee house, the sophistication of a wine shop, and the charm of a full-service breakfast and lunch bistro, all wrapped in effortless style and grace. Guests can explore a boutique retail wine room, join an exclusive wine club, and host intimate private events in their elegant gathering spaces. Open daily from 6:30 AM to 7:00 PM. With the marriage of seasonal sips, hand-crafted gelato, and relaxing live music, Bottle & Bean invites Chandler locals and visitors to cozy up for a season of warmth, flavor, and community. Stay connected via Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates on gelato flavors, seasonal specials, and upcoming events.

