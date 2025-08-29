AG Yost Appeals Ruling in Google Common Carrier Case

(DELAWARE, Ohio) — Not ready to give up the fight for fairness in the marketplace, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today appealed a Delaware County Common Pleas judge’s recent decision in the Google “common carrier” case.

“Ohioans deserve fairness in the digital marketplace,” Yost said. “When one company has the power to stack the deck, it hurts consumers, innovation and free competition. This appeal is about standing up for Ohioans and consumers everywhere.”

At issue is a lawsuit filed in 2021 by Yost’s office arguing that Google should legally be declared a common carrier and a public utility because of the tech giant’s control over search results and its ability to prioritize its own products and services over competitors.

On Aug. 15, Judge James Shuck rejected the state’s argument, dismissing the lawsuit.

With the state’s appeal today, however, the case will move to the Fifth District Court of Appeals for further review.

Yost’s lawsuit, the first of its kind in the nation, seeks to ensure that Google operates with the neutrality and transparency expected of essential services.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-