NC Conference of Clerks of Superior Court Installs 2025–26 Leadership at Summer Educational Conference

[Pictured above: Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ashley Gore administers the oath as incoming President Jess Hill (Columbus) is sworn into office surrounded by his family and wife Jessica, holding the bible. Chief Justice Newby and wife, Macon, stand with them on stage.]

The NC Conference of Clerks of Superior Court recently held its 2025 Summer Educational Conference in Carteret County at the Beaufort Hotel, where more than 130 clerks and guests gathered for professional development, networking, and the installation of new leadership.

At the evening banquet, North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby administered the oath of office to the 2025–2026 executive officers. The installation of the new president, the Honorable Jess Hill, Clerk of Superior Court for Columbus County, was conducted by Judicial District 13A Senior Resident Superior Court Judge C. Ashley Gore. North Carolina Judicial Branch Director Ryan Boyce also provided welcome remarks.

New logo for the NC Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.

Clerk Hill, who has served as clerk of superior court since 2014, was officially installed as president on August 21, 2025. He has been actively involved in the Conference, including serving as legislative chair for the past two years, and is known for his strong community engagement. From organizing the Columbus County Fair to supporting his four children’s activities, Clerk Hill is a familiar presence both locally and in Raleigh. As president, he looks forward to strengthening legislative partnerships and continuing to advance the statewide eCourts transition to better serve court users.

Other officers sworn in alongside Clerk Hill include:

The Honorable Deborah “Susie” Thomas , Lee County – First Vice President

, Montgomery County – Second Vice President The Honorable John Deaton

, Dare County – Secretary The Honorable Dean Tolson

, Dare County – Secretary The Honorable Ginger Efird, Stanly County – Treasurer

The officers of the conference in their order of leadership from left to right starting with Treasurer (Efird -Stanly), Secretary (Tolson-Dare), 2nd VP (Deaton-Montgomery) and 1st VP (Thomas-Lee).

“Our motto is to serve clerks, unify efforts, and improve justice,” said Conference Executive Director Jamie Liles. “We are excited to begin a new year of leadership and build on the accomplishments of past presidents, many of whom joined us at the banquet in Beaufort.”

Clerk Hill has also appointed the 2025–2026 Executive Committee, which represents clerks from counties of varying sizes across the state. The Committee meets monthly to address issues related to the court system, county needs, and the role of the association. Members include:

Vickie Daniel , Richmond County

, Chatham County Dana Hackney

, Watauga County Charles Haynes

, Robeson County Shelena Smith

, Brunswick County Katie Madon

, Johnston County Michelle Ball

, Johnston County Jim Mixson, Iredell County – Immediate Past President

In addition to officer installations, two awards were presented during the ceremony:

The “Boots on the Ground” Award was presented to the Honorable Ginger Efird, Stanly County Clerk of Superior Court, for her perseverance and leadership as chair of the Public Relations Committee. Partnering with the NCAOC Communications Office and graphic designer Nicole Welsh, Efird led the creation of two new logos for the Conference. Outgoing President James L. Mixson III praised the designs, noting that “they perfectly represent the NCCCSC, capturing the spirit of our state from the mountains to the sea.”

From left: Clerk Efird (Stanly) and Clerk Mixson (Iredell) with the Boots on the Ground Award.

The President’s Award was given to the Honorable Deborah Barker, Person County Clerk of Superior Court, in recognition of her selfless service, mentorship, and willingness to support colleagues and the work of the Conference. Outgoing President Mixson described her as “a gem to the conference.”