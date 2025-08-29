Hensley Elam Completes Transition of Security Operations Center Services to SentinelOne’s Vigilance Team

Russ Hensley CEO

Hensley Elam moves from ConnectWise SOC directly to SentinelOne vigilance team.

We have completed the transition to SentinelOne’s SOC, making the process more direct” — Russ Hensley CEO

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hensley Elam, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity services provider now in its 28th year serving clients across the Southeastern United States, announced today it has completed the transition of its Security Operations Center (SOC) services from ConnectWise to SentinelOne ’s Vigilance team. This move reflects the company’s commitment to delivering the most advanced, AI-driven protection available in the industry. Hensley Elam recognized the value of AI five years ago with its introduction of SentinelOne into its cybersecurity stack as standard for its clients.“We have completed the transition to SentinelOne’s SOC, making the process more direct,” said Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley Elam. “Since we are using the SentinelOne complete agent for endpoint detection and response (EDR), the Vigilance team has the best view from an AI perspective of the SentinelOne data lake. Their international presence and leadership in the cybersecurity space bring levels of assurance to our clients that many MSPs in Kentucky do not match.”The completed transition ensures Hensley Elam’s clients will benefit from: Direct integration with SentinelOne’s complete endpoint detection and response (EDR) agent, AI-enhanced monitoring and protection delivered by the global SentinelOne Vigilance team ,Greater assurance and security outcomes, backed by SentinelOne’s worldwide reach and reputation.Hensley Elam continues its mission to bring enterprise-level IT and security services to businesses of all sizes, staying at the forefront of innovation to protect clients from ever-evolving cyber threats.Founded in Lexington, Kentucky, Hensley Elam is a leading provider of IT support, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions. Now in its 28th year, the company serves organizations across the Southeastern United States. With a commitment to innovation and customer care, Hensley Elam helps businesses safeguard their data, streamline operations, and embrace the future of technology.

