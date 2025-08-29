Hensley Elam Upgrades to NinjaOne RMM Harnessing AI to Deliver Smarter IT Services

This upgrade reflects our investment in bringing innovative, best-in-class IT tools to our clients.” — Russ Hensley

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hensley Elam , a trusted leader in IT services and cybersecurity , today announced the adoption of NinjaOne Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) as its next-generation platform for client system management. The upgrade underscores Hensley Elam’s commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that enhance service quality, reliability, and security.Now in its 28th year since founding, Hensley Elam continues to expand its reputation as a premier IT services provider, supporting businesses across Kentucky and the broader Southeastern United States.Hensley Elam selected NinjaOne for its industry-leading performance and customer satisfaction ratings, ensuring clients benefit from a proven platform trusted by IT professionals worldwide. NinjaOne also directly integrates with leading cybersecurity platforms, including SentinelOne and CrowdStrike, providing a unified defense posture and deeper security insights for client environments.One of the most significant advantages of the transition is NinjaOne’s AI-driven patch management, which replaces older, reactive processes dependent on Network Operations Centers (NOCs). This advancement ensures smarter, safer, and faster patching, reducing the risk of bad updates while protecting clients’ systems from vulnerabilities.“This upgrade reflects our investment in bringing innovative, best-in-class IT tools to our clients,” said Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley Elam. “We are dedicating engineering resources to replace outdated systems with technology that leads the sector, enabling us to provide broader service coverage and superior protection.”With the adoption of NinjaOne, Hensley Elam strengthens its position as a forward-thinking IT services provider, delivering robust, AI-enhanced solutions integrated with world-class cybersecurity to businesses across Kentucky and beyond.About Hensley ElamFounded in Lexington, Kentucky, Hensley Elam is a leading provider of IT support, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions. Now in its 28th year, the company serves organizations across the Southeastern United States. With a commitment to innovation and customer care, Hensley Elam helps businesses safeguard their data, streamline operations, and embrace the future of technology.

