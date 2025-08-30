Demolition of Jamesville Set to Begin September 8

HAMILTON, ON - CityHousing Hamilton (CHH) is targeting September 8, 2025, to begin demolition of 405 James Street North, also known as Jamesville, taking the next step towards creating a new mixed-use, inclusive community in Hamilton’s North End.

CHH has been diligently working with the developer, Jamesville Redevelopment Limited Partnership (JRLP), to advance demolition of the Jamesville site’s 91 vacant units. This work will move forward regardless of the ongoing CN Rail appeal currently before the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT).

"I am very pleased to see the demolition begin - the North End neighbourhood deserves to see this project completed and this is the first concrete step in that direction in many years,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “My focus will remain unrelenting as I look forward to welcoming new residents to this transformative housing development which will include affordable, supportive and market units. I want to thank CHH, the development partners and City staff who have worked hard to make sure we finally see progress at Jamesville."

The City of Hamilton and CityHousing Hamilton are also awaiting a decision by the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on a Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO) for the site. CHH, with Hamilton City Council’s support, requested the MZO in January 2025 to help accelerate the project. If approved, the MZO would allow the redevelopment to proceed without coming before the OLT.

“This milestone in the Jamesville redevelopment reflects our shared commitment to renewal,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “The City remains firmly committed to addressing the ongoing housing crisis and ensuring Hamiltonians have access to safe, affordable homes.”

Schedule of demolition work

Site mobilization will commence the first week of September, with tree protection measures, signage, demolition-site trailer and delivery of equipment. The demolition is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year. While large-scale operations like this can face unexpected challenges, every effort will be made to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

We understand that this work can be disruptive and appreciate the patience of residents while we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton. Final details of the demolition plan are still being confirmed, which will include dust mitigation, applicable tree preservation and other measures. Any road closures, lane restrictions, sidewalk access and/or HSR detours will be communicated to neighbours and residents once finalized. Updates will be available at CHH Jamesville Redevelopment.

Jamesville Redevelopment

The partnership between CHH, JRLP, with Indwell Community Homes, and with support of the City of Hamilton, will create a 2.2 hectare inclusive, mixed-income, urban community in Hamilton’s North End.

This redevelopment honours the neighbourhood’s legacy while building toward its future. It represents a significant step forward in Hamilton’s efforts to provide more affordable, supportive, and family housing, and to address the housing crisis.

