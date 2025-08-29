St. Augustine, Florida, Celebra Su Herencia Hispana El Festival de Vino y Comida Española de St. Augustine regresa el 29 de febrero

Florida’s Historic Coast Recognizes National Hispanic American Heritage Month

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honoring Heritage, Embracing the Future: St. Augustine Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthAs Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, Florida’s Historic Coast will celebrate a legacy that continues to shape both the past and future of St. Augustine , the nation’s oldest continuously inhabited European-established settlement. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the city will highlight its Spanish Colonial roots through festivals, cultural events, and community-driven programs that emphasize sustainability, resilience, and cultural pride.Founded in 1565 by Spanish explorer Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, St. Augustine remains a city where Hispanic heritage is alive in its architecture, culture, and daily life. Landmarks such as the Castillo de San Marcos, Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, and Flagler College reflect centuries of influence, while plazas, fountains, and fortress walls stand as testaments to Spanish-era city planning that prioritized livability and environmental adaptation.Events Spotlight Hispanic LegacyA lineup of events in early September will showcase St. Augustine’s living heritage:Avilés Street Festival (Sept. 5–6): Live music, flamenco dancing, sword dueling, and art along the nation’s oldest European street. Visitors can also explore historic Spanish-era sites. Free admission. www.ximenezfatiohouse.org Founder’s Day (Sept. 6): Reenactments at Mission Nombre de Dios and a recreation of the first Thanksgiving meal at Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. Mission events are free; park admission applies.History Walks (Daily): Two-hour tours exploring 500 years of history through colonial landmarks and hidden gems. Adults $30; children free. www.statruehistory.com Fort Mose: A Story of FreedomFort Mose Historic State Park, established in 1738 as the first legally sanctioned free Black settlement in the United States, offers a powerful narrative of resilience. A full-scale replica of the original fort now educates visitors about this history, while events such as the Battle of Bloody Mose reenactment bring the story to life.Culinary Traditions, Modern FlavorsSt. Augustine’s culinary scene reflects its diverse Hispanic influence. Iconic stops include the Columbia Restaurant, known for Spanish and Cuban classics; Asado Life, specializing in Argentinian live-fire grilling; La Cocina at The Cellar Upstairs, offering Latin-fusion cuisine; the Spanish Bakery & Café, serving traditional empanadas and picadillos; and Paladar Cuban Eatery, highlighting authentic Cuban dishes and roasted lechón.A Thriving Hispanic CommunityNearly 20% of the U.S. population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, and in St. Augustine, their contributions are seen daily in art, education, business, and civic leadership. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations include festivals, exhibitions, and concerts, complemented year-round by grants for Latinx artists, scholarships, and community programs that prioritize cultural equity.Preserving the Past, Building the FutureSt. Augustine continues to serve as a model for sustainable tourism by balancing preservation, education, and community-based development. These efforts ensure that the city’s historic treasures and natural resources are protected while tourism supports local businesses and residents.Visitors can plan their own itineraries with the Know-It-All AI Assistant at FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Florida’s Historic Coast stretches from St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra to Hastings, Elkton, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.For more travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or visit www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.