Dimerco Express Group Releases September 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report on Tariffs and Peak Season Trends

Dimerco’s September freight report shows tariff-driven US import drops, Southeast Asia’s air cargo surge, and ocean carriers cutting capacity to stabilize trade

Tariff uncertainty is forcing businesses to rethink sourcing and logistics strategies. The shift in trade flows this season underscores the need for supply chain agility.” — Alvin Fuh, VP Ocean Freight, Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group has released its detailed September 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report, offering extensive insights into the evolving dynamics of global freight transport amidst ongoing tariff shifts , geopolitical uncertainty, and peak season developments.The report highlights substantial market adjustments driven primarily by tariff uncertainties, significantly impacting US import patterns. Containerized imports to the United States are projected to experience a notable decline of 19-21% year-over-year from September to December 2025. This downturn has prompted businesses to critically evaluate and revamp their sourcing strategies, enhance supply chain resilience, and incorporate greater flexibility into operational frameworks to manage potential disruptions.Contrastingly, the air freight sector is observing a robust peak-season uptick originating from Southeast Asia, primarily attributed to rising demand for advanced AI servers, consumer electronics, and various other high-tech commodities. Notably, export activity from key markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia is significantly surpassing volumes from China, signaling a shift in regional export dominance.“We’re seeing major shipping lines adjust their networks as demand and trade patterns keep shifting,” according to Alvin Fuh, Vice President of Ocean Freight. “For instance, MSC has trimmed about 12% of weekly capacity on its Asia–US East Coast service and restructured its Round-the-World routes into two transatlantic loops to make better use of vessels.”Detailed key insights from the September 2025 report encompass:⦿ Tariff-driven Demand Realignment: Overall US import volumes are anticipated to decline by approximately 5.6% through 2025, driven largely by tariff-driven uncertainties . Businesses are increasingly compelled to adopt dynamic sourcing strategies and responsive logistics solutions to navigate this volatile trade environment.⦿ Strong Air Freight Expansion from Southeast Asia: Airlines have proactively augmented capacity to meet surging demand on Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB) routes. This strategic capacity expansion is crucial to accommodating increased volumes of technology-driven exports, particularly during the traditional freight peak season.⦿ Strategic Ocean Freight Capacity Adjustments: To counteract persistent overcapacity and subdued demand conditions, major ocean carriers have implemented strategic measures, including approximately 7% capacity reductions. These adjustments are predominantly impacting transpacific routes, underscoring the industry's ongoing efforts to maintain operational stability and profitability.For additional details and region-specific insights, the full September 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report is available for download here About Dimerco Express Group----------------------------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets worldwide, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit www.dimerco.com For media inquiries or to arrange interviews with Dimerco executives, please contact:

