Discover nature in September with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in September with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

After getting everything you need for teal hunting, what can you expect on your first hunt? Learn from MDC staff for what you need as you head to your first morning draw, participating in the hunting blind lottery, and how to choose your spot to decoy teal. So, grab your waders and fly on in for this introductory program designed to build your confidence!

Join the board game club for nature lovers! This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game, and how it relates to Missouri’s mission to have world class fish, forests, and wildlife. After the intro…let the games begin!

There will be games available for all experience levels, though on average these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players may be used to, these games are most appropriate for ages 12 and older.

Attendees are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as nature-themed board games to share.

Black bass can be found in nearly every body of water in Missouri and provides an excellent challenge to anglers of all skill levels. Join MDC for this virtual program diving deep into biology, ecology, and tips for catching the various species of black bass such as largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass.

Enjoy coffee and learning about birds? Join MDC at Mingo NWR Visitor Center for the Birds and Brew Series! This program provides an opportunity to enjoy some bird-friendly coffee (starting at 7:30 a.m.) while participants learn birding basics before heading out to explore the world of birds on a short hike on the Swampwalk (Boardwalk).

The easy rated trail will be about one mile long on an elevated boardwalk and asphalt trail surface. Bring your binoculars or a pair can be provided for your use during the program. Any minor must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Birds & Brew will be a series of birding adventures held the second Saturday from March to June, and September to December.

Southeast Fishing Fin-atics is an opportunity to meet other anglers, explore different areas of fishing, and expand skills. This program is for anglers who have some fishing experience but are not sure how to go after that prize bass or spot bluegill from shore.

This meeting will be held at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center where participants will be tying flies for fly fishing with an opportunity to learn to cast a fly-fishing rod.

Meetings for Fishing Fin-atics will be held once a month to help build on skills, learn, and have fun. All equipment will be provided.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

For virtual programs, participants will receive a program link via email including pertinent details at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address.

See all details for MDC’s free September programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. And don’t forget to also register your children and homeschool students for this month’s Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

The nature center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.