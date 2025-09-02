Amazon #1 Bestselling Author Thomas D. Haury Unveils Military Thriller That Explores the Hidden Cost of War

"Casting a Shadow" by Thomas D. Haury

"Casting a Shadow" Launches Seven-Book Series Examining Good vs. Evil Through the Lens of Clandestine Operations

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a gripping debut that took four decades to complete, Thomas D. Haury delivers a powerful military thriller that transforms a high school football star into America's most lethal sniper. " Casting a Shadow ," the first installment in what has become a seven-book Peter Lucas series, explores the psychological toll of warfare while examining the fine line between heroism and survival.The narrative follows young Peter Lucas as a deathbed revelation about his father's past propels him into the shadowy world of clandestine operations. From the frozen battlefields of Korea to the sweltering jungles of Vietnam, Lucas evolves from small-town athlete to deadly "shadow warrior" under the guidance of CIA director Elmore Craft. When his brother Tony goes MIA in Vietnam, the stakes become deeply personal in this tale of family loyalty and military precision.This multi-generational military saga spans the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, weaving together a complex exploration of family secrets and their far-reaching consequences. Haury delivers an authentic portrayal of sniper training and psychological warfare while conducting a deep examination of mental health challenges facing combat veterans, creating a narrative that resonates with both military fiction enthusiasts and readers seeking profound character-driven storytelling."My books are, when broken down into their basic elements, good versus evil," Haury explains. "I believe there is true evil in this world, and I pray there are those out there fighting to control it. Evil must be confronted no matter where it lives."Reader response has been overwhelmingly positive, with reviewers praising the work's emotional depth and structural integrity. "Wow, what a story. A tearjerker, the whole story is just wonderfully written. Great tale of war and love," noted one Amazon reviewer. Another emphasized the book's compelling narrative drive: "A page turner in many respects. Lends itself to a sequel."The author's commitment to authentic character development particularly resonates with readers seeking complex protagonists. "Characters with flaws can show people that even the most capable and seemingly most unaffected heroes may indeed be struggling inside," Haury notes, highlighting his intention to address serious mental health issues through storytelling.The complete Peter Lucas series includes: "Casting a Shadow," "A Shadow's Doubt," "Shadows in the Sand," "Shadow Awakened," "Shadow's Revenge," "Crusaders Shadow," and "Shadow: Into the Bear’s Den." Find more information about the series in this recent feature coverage in The American Reporter: https://www.theamericanreporter.com/spotlight-on-thomas-d-haury-crafting-shadows-shaping-heroes/ "Casting a Shadow" is available through Amazon and major book retailers. The book is recommended for adults over 16 interested in thriller, military, and espionage fiction.About the Author: Thomas D. Haury brings a unique perspective to military fiction, drawing from his upbringing in rural Ohio where hunting and outdoor pursuits with family instilled an appreciation for the precision required of military snipers. A former tool and die maker turned industrial designer, Haury spent nearly four decades developing his craft before completing his first novel. Now residing in Salado, Texas, with his wife of 36 years, Jill, he has published six additional titles in the Peter Lucas series, with more projects in development. Keep up with Thomas and learn more about his books through www.thomasdhaury.com and his Facebook and X (Twitter) accounts.

