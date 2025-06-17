A Groundbreaking Memoir Unveiling the Mystical, the Personal, and the Profound Truths That Bind Us

When All Else Fails, Blame Your Mother! by David Johnson

David Johnson’s “When All Else Fails, Blame Your Mother!” Delivers Raw Investigation into PTSD, Homophobia, and Faith-Based Family Dynamics

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Johnson’s electrifying new memoir—“When All Else Fails, Blame Your Mother!”—sets the stage for an extraordinary journey of truth, reconciliation, and mystical discovery. Marking the 50th anniversary of his personal revelation at Disneyland’s Main Street Flagpole on Father’s Day 1975, this book weaves together themes of identity, secrecy, and spiritual synchronicity in ways never explored before.With a backdrop of evangelical homophobia, familial revelation, and historical forces, Johnson—son of beloved author Barbara Johnson—unearths the enigmatic coincidences linking Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Disneyland, Hawaii, and the occult into a narrative unlike any other. Johnson’s narrative emerges from what he describes as his “call to wholeness”—a fifty-year journey toward understanding that could no longer be ignored.Part personal odyssey, part cinema-therapy revelation, and part historical deep-dive, “When All Else Fails, Blame Your Mother!” exposes the hidden patterns that have shaped Johnson’s life—from the mystical significance of birth order to the legendary Disneyland encounters with Walt Disney himself. It also touches on Jewish mysticism, LGBTQ+ struggles, and the role of secrets in shaping destiny—making it a book that defies categorization yet resonates universally.Released during Pride Month, this book challenges generational secrecy and homophobia while celebrating the transformational power of grace and self-acceptance. Johnson’s story is a mirror to the historical shift in LGBTQ+ recognition—from the early Pride parades on Father’s Day to today’s movement of radical openness.Through compelling multimedia storytelling and psychological insights, Johnson connects readers to the hidden forces shaping their own journeys—all while ensuring the legacy of his mother, Barbara Johnson, lives on. This work marks the final chapter in The Barbara Johnson Collection, concluding over two decades of influential religious writings.Royalties: Proceeds from this book support organizations dedicated to the care and feeding of widows, orphans, and those in need, including the Samaritan’s Purse International Fund, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and the Los Angeles Fred Jordan Rescue Mission.About the AuthorDavid Johnson is a retired psychotherapist, behavioral modification expert, and dedicated historian of LGBTQ+ and occult traditions. As a former Exalted Ruler of the Palm Springs Elks Lodge, a recent initiate into the Masonic order, and the custodian of the Official Barbara Johnson Library, Johnson remains committed to illuminating the past while helping others navigate their own healing journeys.Cinema-therapy enthusiasts can visit David’s YouTube channel, David - The Cinema-Therapist , for more information and free access to Barbara Johnson videos. Professional contacts and friends can find him on LinkedIn Fans of Barbara Johnson can visit www.OfficialBarbaraJohnsonLibrary.com and contact them through email to BarbaraJohnsonLibrary@gmail.com.“When All Else Fails, Blame Your Mother!” is available now! Grab your copy today from www.OfficialBarbaraJohnsonLibrary.com or directly through Amazon

