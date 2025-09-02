TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Welcomes Sports Medicine Physician Alexis Maiella, DO

New physician is a fellowship-trained sports medicine physician, and was featured on San Antonio morning news program highlighting new treatment for athletes

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine has announced the addition of Alexis Maiella, DO , to its team of specialists. Born and raised in El Paso, Dr. Maiella earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio. She completed her residency in family medicine at the Texas Institute of Graduate Medical Education and Research and is currently completing a sports medicine fellowship at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso.Dr. Maiella brings expertise in musculoskeletal injuries, ultrasound-guided procedures, osteopathic manipulative medicine, and athletic performance care. Her background in both family and sports medicine allows her to provide a wide range of diagnostic and treatment options for patients seeking to return to active lifestyles.Dr. Maiella was recently featured on SA Live, a San Antonio morning news program, where she discussed the use of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy for athletes recovering from injuries such as tennis elbow and muscle strains. The segment highlighted how this treatment, which uses a patient’s plasma to support healing, is becoming a valuable option for sports-related injuries.With this, TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine continues its commitment to expanding access to specialized care for athletes and active individuals throughout San Antonio and surrounding areas.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

