Schedule Update: Liverpool’s Lucy Ellen Joins The Falling Doves at Rough Trade

“Liverpool rocker Lucy Ellen joins The Falling Doves at Rough Trade, debuting new material live alongside an incredible lineup.”

After a busy summer working on new material, we’re thrilled to get back on stage with The Falling Doves and the other incredible bands — and finally play our new single live.” — Lucy Ellen

LIVERPOOL, L17, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Cherry Music Group (BCMG) is proud to announce an exciting lineup change for The Falling Doves’ Mirrors & Dreamscapes 10th Anniversary World Tour stop at Rough Trade Liverpool on September 5.Due to unforeseen international travel complications, Visa Anxiety will no longer be able to appear. In their place, Liverpool’s own rising star Lucy Ellen will take the stage — adding even more hometown firepower to a night already set to celebrate a decade of The Falling Doves’ explosive stadium rock and Sunset Strip swagger.Known for their electrifying live shows, The Falling Doves have spent the past decade building a global following, performing alongside legends like Cheap Trick, Echo & the Bunnymen, and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke. This Liverpool date will be a highlight of their UK run, blending reimagined fan favorites with fresh material and exclusive tour-only releases.Stepping in for the night, Lucy Ellen brings her signature mix of thunderous basslines, velvety vocals, and high-voltage energy. A viral TikTok sensation with over 93,000 followers, Lucy has become one of Liverpool’s most talked-about new artists, drawing inspiration from Ghost, Queen, Måneskin, and the synth-laced magic of the 1980s. Backed by her powerhouse band — Oli on guitar, Dan on keys, and Matt on drums — Lucy is set to deliver a performance that will match the energy and scale of The Falling Doves’ 10-year celebration.The Rough Trade Liverpool lineup on September 5 now includes:• The Falling Doves – Hollywood rockers delivering arena-ready anthems and glam-soaked energy.• Jimi Boswell – London singer-songwriter blending glam influences with modern pop artistry.• Red Coven – Liverpool’s rising garage-glam metal powerhouse.• Lucy Ellen – The city’s own viral rocker redefining the sound of modern rock.Presented by Black Cherry Music Group (BCMG), this show promises to be one of the standout nights of the UK leg of the tour.Tickets are available now at www.fallingdoves.com . Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music, energy, and rock & roll history in the making.Media ContactHannah SchubertBlack Cherry Music Group+1 424-358-0589management@blackcherrygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.