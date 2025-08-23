KIBOU PRESENTS: THE SUPPORT SAKE TOUR

Gala Film & Book Release: A Night of Music, Sake and Michelin-Star Sushi

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kibou Events & Entertainment, in collaboration with The Falling Doves and BCMG, announces a special gala evening celebrating the release of the documentary, The Support Sake Tour and the accompanying book. The event, part of The Falling Doves’ Mirrors & Dreamscapes 10th Anniversary World Tour and the Kibou Support Sake Awards, will take place at San Diego’s Adams Avenue Theatre at 6 PM.Event HighlightsScreeningThe Support Sake Tour, a documentary chronicling the recovery and resilience of earthquake-affected sake breweries and the journeys of Raechel Kadoya and Seiko Kinshichi.AwardsKibou Support Sake Awards recognizing contributions to sake culture and disaster recovery efforts. Curated Sake PairingAppetizers and SushiA prestigious pairing and appetizer set curated in collaboration with Michelin-starred Soichi Sushi and Ryo Hatanaka's Boat to Table sushi, with Otsumami Karage by Hatsuzakura. 50 sets available for pre-order.Beverage ProgramHandcrafted Japanese-inspired cocktails and curated sake pairings available for purchase at the bar. Live Music — Performances by Cantua, Karloz Paez (B-Side Players), a special musical set by Chef Soichi, plus headlining tributes Heart of Blonde (America’s #1 Blondie tribute) and Like a Material Girl (Madonna tribute)Special presentationThe Falling Doves reprise their role as ambassadors of sake, flying in from the UK for this event.“Join me in making this movement global, through music, art and sake. Don’t miss the film, the sake and the shows. See you at the Kibou Sake Awards, Book and Film Premiere.” -Raechel KadoyaAbout Support Sake and The Falling DovesThe Support Sake Tour follows two women who unite communities and cultures in the aftermath of natural disasters. The Falling Doves have partnered to bring the film to audiences during their 2025 world tour, which includes dates across Japan and select international appearancesAbout Kibou Events& EntertainmentKibou Events & Entertainment has spent the last two years curating cultural experiences that blend music, film, art, and gastronomy. With a mission to elevate Japanese traditions while building global bridges, Kibou has become a driving force in cultural diplomacy. The Support Sake gala represents the culmination of years of collaboration, creativity, and resilience.Sponsorship and PartnersPresented by Kibou Events & Entertainment in collaboration with BCMG, Soichi Sushi, Boat to Table, and Hatsuzakura. Partners are committed to supporting arts, culture, and disaster recovery.Tickets and Press TicketsRSVP and press accreditation information are available at www.kibouevents.com Media requests and interview inquiries:Raechel Kadoya, Kibou Events & Entertainment, raechel@kibouevents.com

