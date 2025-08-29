VSP news release 25B4005916 Lewd / Lascivious Conduct - Marble Valley Correctional Center

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4005916

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: August 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct (2 counts)

ACCUSED: Jamir Fitzgerald

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland area, VT

VICTIM: 2 adult females, both staff members working for VT Department of Corrections (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was notified of 2 incidents that occurred at Marble Valley Correctional Center, involving an incarcerated inmate (Jamir Fitzgerald). Investigation determined that Jamir Fitzgerald intentionally committed lewd & lascivious acts in the presence of 2 female staff members. One incident occurred on August 4th, 2025, in the presence of a female mental health manager, and one occurred on August 12th, 2025, in the presence of a female correctional officer.

Fitzgerald was transferred to Northeastern Correctional Center in Newport VT where he remains held on unrelated charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9-29-25 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Jamir Fitzgerald remained held in custody for his prior charges.

BAIL: No bail was sought for this new charge.

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101