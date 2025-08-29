Powerball Jackpot Raised to an Estimated $1 Billion for Saturday Drawing! 

September Games in Retailers Now

JACKSON, MISS. – Due to the national excitement of the Powerball’s growing jackpot, the lottery has announced that the jackpot for the Saturday, Aug. 30, drawing has been increased to an estimated $1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $453.1 million. This is the sixth Powerball jackpot to reach the billion-dollar mark in Powerball’s 33-year history, and the game’s biggest advertised jackpot in more than a year.

While national attention builds around the billion-dollar prize, Mississippi Lottery players are celebrating a winning streak. In just two nights this week, players in the state secured two separate $2 million prizes in Mega Millions and Powerball, along with the $60,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center #586 in Moss Point matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Thanks to the automatic multiplier, the prize doubled to $2 million, marking the largest Mississippi Mega Millions win since the game’s upgrade in April 2025.

The very next night, a Powerball ticket bought at Mike’s Food & Gas in Coldwater also matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize. Because the player added the $1 Power Play option, the prize doubled to $2 million. Also on Wednesday, a Mississippi Match 5 ticket purchased at Tony’s Quick Mart in New Albany matched all five numbers to win $60,000.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has continued to grow since May 31, when a California player last hit a $204.5 million prize. Since then, 38 consecutive drawings have rolled without a jackpot winner. The game’s longest streak of 42 drawings ended on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot claimed in Oregon.

With jackpots soaring and Mississippi players cashing in on big wins, there’s no better time to purchase Lottery tickets. The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight at 10 p.m., and Powerball follows on Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Match 5 is drawn every night at 9:30 p.m.

September Games in Retailers Now

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is kicking off Labor Day weekend with an early release of its September scratch-off games, The Loaded Family. Arriving in stores today, Aug. 29, this lineup features tickets loaded with prizes of $100, $500 and $2,000. Players can choose from the $2- $100 Loaded, $5- $500 Loaded, or $10- $2,000 Loaded, each packed with instant win symbols, prize multipliers and special symbols that award the top prize automatically.

All three games are eligible for the 2nd Chance program. Players may enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at winning the top prizes.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $277 million with an estimated cash value of $124.6 million while Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.45 million with a cash value of $1.1 while. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $52,000.

