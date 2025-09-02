Didero to Showcase Autonomous AI Procurement Technology at CHAINge North America 2025

Didero will showcase its AI-powered procurement agents at CHAINge North America 2025, helping teams automate workflows and focus on strategic decisions.

We’re building autonomous procurement, using AI to centralize supplier interactions, automate workflows, and free teams to focus on strategic decisions in today’s fast-changing supply chains.” — Tom Petit, CEO and Co-Founder of Didero

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Didero , a pioneering leader in AI-powered autonomous procurement solutions, will showcase its groundbreaking technology at CHAINge North America, taking place from September 9-10 in Columbus, Ohio. Formerly known as ASCM Connect, CHAINge is the premier event for supply chain professionals exploring innovative technologies and strategies for a more efficient, resilient future.Didero's AI procurement agents significantly enhance procurement operations for mid-sized to large manufacturers and distributors managing complex supply chains. By seamlessly integrating with existing ERP, email, and supplier systems, Didero automates time-intensive procurement tasks like sourcing, onboarding, RFQs, PO lifecycle management, and invoice reconciliation. This powerful automation is particularly beneficial for companies transitioning away from outdated tools such as Excel spreadsheets and cumbersome email threads.“We’re building truly autonomous procurement," said Tom Petit, CEO and Co-Founder of Didero. "We use AI to centralize supplier interactions, automate routine workflows, and liberate procurement teams to focus on strategic decisions that drive meaningful business value, especially critical in today's rapidly-changing supply chain environments.”Attendees at CHAINge North America can visit Didero.ai's demonstration at the CHAINge Technology Showcase, where they will see firsthand how autonomous procurement can help their teams become more agile, responsive, and strategically focused, particularly amid challenges like tariffs or global supply disruptions.For more information or to schedule a demo at CHAINge North America, please visit https://didero.ai About Didero------------------Didero.ai revolutionizes procurement operations with autonomous AI procurement agents that integrate seamlessly with existing ERP, email, and supplier systems, automating the entire procurement lifecycle. By removing manual tasks, Didero enables procurement professionals to focus on strategic initiatives and deliver substantial business value.For media enquiries, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.