Didero to Showcase Autonomous AI Procurement Technology at CHAINge North America 2025
Didero will showcase its AI-powered procurement agents at CHAINge North America 2025, helping teams automate workflows and focus on strategic decisions.
Didero's AI procurement agents significantly enhance procurement operations for mid-sized to large manufacturers and distributors managing complex supply chains. By seamlessly integrating with existing ERP, email, and supplier systems, Didero automates time-intensive procurement tasks like sourcing, onboarding, RFQs, PO lifecycle management, and invoice reconciliation. This powerful automation is particularly beneficial for companies transitioning away from outdated tools such as Excel spreadsheets and cumbersome email threads.
“We’re building truly autonomous procurement," said Tom Petit, CEO and Co-Founder of Didero. "We use AI to centralize supplier interactions, automate routine workflows, and liberate procurement teams to focus on strategic decisions that drive meaningful business value, especially critical in today's rapidly-changing supply chain environments.”
Attendees at CHAINge North America can visit Didero.ai's demonstration at the CHAINge Technology Showcase, where they will see firsthand how autonomous procurement can help their teams become more agile, responsive, and strategically focused, particularly amid challenges like tariffs or global supply disruptions.
About Didero
------------------
Didero.ai revolutionizes procurement operations with autonomous AI procurement agents that integrate seamlessly with existing ERP, email, and supplier systems, automating the entire procurement lifecycle. By removing manual tasks, Didero enables procurement professionals to focus on strategic initiatives and deliver substantial business value.
