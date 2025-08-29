Registration Opens Sept. 2 for Annual 'Becoming an Outdoors Woman' Workshop

Step outside your comfort zone and into the wild! The 14th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop is set for October 31–November 2, 2025, at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.

Hosted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, this weekend offers a hands-on introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.

“Women from all walks of life can discover and develop outdoor skills such as backpacking, fishing, shooting sports, outdoor cooking, and nature photography — all in a safe, structured, and encouraging environment,” said Casey Carrillo, coordinator for the BOW program. “The atmosphere is positive and non-competitive, allowing every participant to feel confident, supported, and ready to have fun.”

BOW is designed for women ages 18 and older, of all physical ability levels. The goal is to remove barriers to outdoor participation by offering a supportive space where women can learn, grow, and connect with nature.

The weekend kicks off Friday morning and wraps up Sunday afternoon, with participants choosing from more than 30 professionally led classes in between meals, presentations, and special events. Classes vary from easygoing to physically challenging, so participants can tailor their schedule to their comfort and interest level.

Attendees can RV or tent camp on site (reservations required) or stay at the conference center lodge at Charlie Elliott, part of a well-loved complex that includes a wildlife management area and public fishing area.

“From first timers to seasoned outdoor enthusiasts, our classes are crafted for all skill levels,” said Carrillo. “Whether you’re just learning the basics or building on what you already know, our instructors aim to give you the skills and confidence to continue your outdoor adventures long after the workshop ends.”

Registration opens September 2, 2025, and closes October 15, 2025 — but don’t wait, spots will fill quickly! The cost per person (including meals and programming) ranges from $255–$300, depending on lodging choice. Ten scholarships are available this year.

Beyond BOW: In addition to the annual workshop, participants can continue their learning through Beyond BOW (BBOW), which are one-day programs offered throughout the year to build on skills learned at BOW. Past sessions have included handgun safety, freshwater snorkeling, twilight paddling, and guided hikes.

For full details, including registration information, scholarship information, and a complete class list, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/bow or call (770) 784-3059 or email cewc.info@dnr.ga.gov.

