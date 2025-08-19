2020 Companies Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Employers for Women 2025

FORBES AMERICA’S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN FORBES AMERICA’S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN 2020 Companies - Event Marketing & Retail Activation Agency

2020 Companies named to Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers for Women list, recognizing leadership and equity in the workplace.

We didn’t set out to win awards; we set out to do right by our people.” — Christopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 Companies has been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women 2025 by Forbes, ranking #444 out of 700 top organizations nationwide. This prestigious recognition, developed in partnership with market research firm Statista, honors companies that are leading the way in supporting, empowering, and advancing women in the workplace.The ranking is based on a rigorous analysis of data collected over the past three years from more than 140,000 women working for companies and institutions in the U.S. with at least 1,000 employees. Only responses from women were considered.The study evaluated organizations using three key criteria:1. Personal evaluations (Direct): Recommendations from current employees2. Public evaluations (Indirect): Recommendations from previous employers3. Leadership Diversity Index: The percentage of women among top executives and board directorsChristopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We didn’t set out to win awards; we set out to do right by our people. This recognition from Forbes is meaningful because it reflects the trust and voices of the women who make our company better every day. It’s built on a foundation of listening, learning, and putting people first.”2020 Companies remain focused on developing strong leadership, widening our recruitment efforts, and maintaining fair workplace policies for all employees.2020 Companies is proud to be part of a select group of companies recognized for advancing equity in the workplace. The full list of Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2025 is available at https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-women/ About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales , merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000 retail doors across the United States and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for 2023 and 2024. Additionally, 2020 Companies is 2025 Great Place to Work Certified. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com

