U.S. National Science Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million Scholarship Grant to Johnson & Wales University, Rhode Island

Principal Investigators and Professors Kristin Rosler (right) and Nicole Urban (left) will lead the JWU S-STEM Catalyst Scholar Program funded by U.S. National Science Foundation.

Grant will provide 12 biology students up to $15,000 renewable scholarships throughout their undergraduate studies

This grant truly embodies JWU's mission, and we are so pleased to be able to provide these scholarship opportunities to our students,” — Michael Fein, Dean, College of Arts and Sciences

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson & Wales University has been awarded a nearly $1 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation. The funding will be used for scholarships for twelve Biology majors throughout their entire undergraduate career as well as providing mentorship and professional development opportunities.The five-year, $999,960 grant comes from the U.S. National Science Foundation Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S-STEM) program. The award will be administered by principal investigators Kristin Rosler, Ph.D. and Nicole Urban, Ph.D., faculty members in JWU Department of Biological and Physical Sciences for the IMPACT-STEM Scholars Program*. The program recognizes, supports, and equips a group of academically talented students with financial need as they prepare to enter STEM careers.“This program will be life changing for scholars. It will allow them to focus on their studies and extra-curricular opportunities that are critical for their careers rather than working quite so much to finance their educations,” Urban said.The goal of the IMPACT-STEM Scholars Program is to increase student retention, graduation, and STEM career preparation of academically talented undergraduate Biology majors with demonstrated financial need. The program includes a scholarship of up to $15,000 renewable for up to four consecutive years of undergraduate study and the new JWU STEM Supplement Grant to meet 100 percent of demonstrated financial need. It also includes support programming aimed at fostering students’ senses of scientific identity, scientific communication skills, and professional development.“We hope that implementing this program will increase access to life science careers and support Rhode Island’s growing biotechnology job sector,” said Rosler. “We are excited that this program will equip our Scholars to take seats at the lab bench.”"This grant truly embodies JWU's mission, and we are so pleased to be able to provide these scholarship opportunities to our students," said Michael Fein, Ph.D., dean of the John Hazen White College of Arts & Sciences. "We know that the cost of a college education is a top-of-mind issue for students and their families. This is a way to help reduce financial barriers that may otherwise keep a student from pursuing higher education. Additionally, the co-curricular components of the program collectively support the students' academic success, the development of a scientific identity, and professional readiness, better positioning them to launch a career in a STEM field."Glenn Robertelli, the executive director of RI Bio, called the grant award “outstanding.” The local life science trade group has been supportive of the project.“The IMPACT-STEM Scholars Program advances Rhode Island’s efforts to develop a future-ready life sciences talent pipeline and prepares students for well-paying careers in the sector,” Robertelli said. “By expanding access to science degrees and providing targeted career support, this program tackles critical workforce gaps and aligns closely with industry demand. We are proud to support JWU in nurturing these promising scholars and look forward to welcoming them into Rhode Island’s vibrant life sciences ecosystem.”About the IMPACT-STEM Scholars Program at JWUEstablished in 2025 through a generous grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S-STEM) program, the IMPACT-STEM Scholars Program* recognizes, supports, and equips a group of academically talented students with financial need, as they prepare to enter STEM careers. This program includes a scholarship of up to $15,000 renewable for up to four consecutive years of undergraduate study, the new JWU STEM Supplement Grant to meet 100 percent of demonstrated financial need for each IMPACT-STEM Scholar, and a comprehensive, co-curricular program to support STEM student success in three key areas: scientific identity, academic success, and career preparation. The goal of the program is to increase student retention, graduation, and STEM employment, or advanced educational outcomes, of Pell-eligible, academically talented, undergraduate Biology majors.*This program is funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Grant Number: 2424310 About JWUFounded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina. An innovative educational leader, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business, engineering, food innovation, hospitality, nutrition, and health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts, dietetics and design. JWU’s unique model provides students with the personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth. The time students spend at JWU is nothing short of transformative, as demonstrated by career outcomes, expected earnings and economic mobility rankings. The university’s impact is global, with alumni in 125 countries pursuing careers worldwide. For more information, visit jwu.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.